One of the most interesting things about living in an interconnected world is the ability to find community in so many places.

Communities have sprung up for things such as cooking, fashion, video games, the examples are literally endless. Online groups have spread to many social platforms such as TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. Many of the creators I mention here can be found on multiple platforms, so take a look around and you’ll find them somewhere on the internet.

Indigenous people have found their own niche online which has allowed all sorts of conversations to happen with many people. I want to share a few of these wonderful creators, influencers, storytellers and artists with you so that you can experience something new in your daily online browsing.

You may even learn or see something exciting from a different perspective.

The first person we’re going to look at is traditional hoop dancer, James Jones. His TikToks have reached over 3.8 million followers on the platform. He is also known as Notorious Cree, and hails from Anishinaabe Tallcree First Nation in Alberta. He does some pretty impressive hoop dances and it's pretty flashy and elaborate. Jones says in a TikTok video that sums him up perfectly “Dancing is food for my spirit.” and another video has the caption “All shades of skin are beautiful. Wear your own"

His TikTok can be found here https://www.tiktok.com/@notoriouscree but he can also be found on YouTube where he does something called “Powwow fitness.” His YouTube channel can be found here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Tv7p-wEjSCI&fbclid=IwAR1rgHQPoAfh5d53Y12xYkDI_k7HiTZyNa2C1hfcxrzGmF8-NYELlLC_xcs

The next person on our list is someone particularly special because they have another incredible talent to showcase that is absolutely worthy of attention. This is Shinanova, real name is Shina Novalinga and she is an Inuk throat singer. She can be found on Instagram @shinanova.

She is a powerful singer but also a person who speaks to her authentic Inuk experience. She does singing, and is also a beauty influencer and also talks about Inuk culture. She was featured in Elle magazine on the cover in 2022. Shinanova's not afraid to showcase a wide variety of content.

The last person we’ll take a look at is Brando aka The Language. Brando teaches the Ojibwe word of the day and his TikTok can found here https://www.tiktok.com/@the_language. His other channel is more education-focused: https://www.tiktok.com/@howdoyousayojibwe

Brando presents to people an easy and accessible way to learn the Ojibwe language. Brando currently has around 321K followers on TikTok and as of this writing has taught more than 70 Ojibwe words. Indigenous languages are always in danger of being lost and so having some kind of a digital and accessible archive is a wonderful 21st century tool. Brando is a fun and upbeat personality and can teach you how to something as simple as “Good day."