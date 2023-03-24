One of the things that you learn as an Indigenous person in Canada is about your “status card” and what that means to you. You can find out more information on the Government of Canada website, but In my experience, this card has both been a blessing and a curse from the colonial government of Canada.

Now, as a youth growing up in my non-Indigenous household, my “status card” was used as a hustle by my guardians and a way to “save tax” on big purchases like TVs, etc. It wasn’t until I was in high school that I learned that I could use my Indigenous status to apply for higher education and have it paid for by my band council.

I would occasionally use my status card to “save the tax” myself growing up. I started to notice an ugly trend as I used my card in many retail outlets. I was told in no uncertain terms, “Oh, we don’t accept that here.” Or, “You have to live on reserve.” I’d get sneers and people looking down their noses at me for using my “treaty-given rights.” Now, I expected this in the area where I am originally from, as it tends to discriminate against the local Indigenous residents. However, as I moved to southern Ontario, I encountered these attitudes much less.

In my experience, I have observed some of my fellow Indigenous people don’t use their status card because they’ve experienced the same problems, or much worse. I questioned many times, is it worth the hassle to save a few bucks, or to inconvenience a clerk to fill out a form? I have talked with people over the years, and many don’t bother because “it’s not worth it.”

So, this brings me to the end of 2022 and an event that recently took place within the last month. Normally, I have found Guelph to be an exceptionally welcoming place. I have engaged many people in conversations about my Indigenous heritage from a place of respect and some genuine curiosity as I continue my journey of discovery.

I was shopping at a large retailer here in town. I won’t name them here as it comes to the individual rather than the retailer itself. I was doing some Christmas shopping and getting ready to self-checkout. That's when things hit a snag. I knew that I was able to process my tax exemption via the terminal screen and I ran into some problems. I called over a clerk and asked for help and I got the same song and dance of “We don’t do that here” and “We can’t process that here.” So, I explained that on a previous transaction, via self-checkout, that I had been able to use my card and that I could show them how.

Evidently, that was a mistake.

The clerk’s attitude took a complete 180 from a calm, older person demeanour, to one of absolute disgust and malice. The clerk looked me in the eye and with words that were coated in venom and contempt said, “I’ll have someone come to DEAL with you.”

Folks, I know racism when I see it. This was looking at me dressed up in alleged Christmas cheer and a corporate uniform.

I called over a customer service manager and explained my situation and then escalated it to the store's manager. The manager was shocked, apologized to me and promised to follow up. Now he eventually did a few weeks later via email. I decided to speak to corporate and again explained my story, and as of this writing, “They are investigating” and promised a prompt response.