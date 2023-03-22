The Good Fight: The Final Season

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 3 discs

The sixth – and final – season of The Good Fight is now available on disc as a 3-disc set featuring the final 10 episodes of the highly entertaining legal drama. The Good Fight is a spin-off to The Good Wife and a fun series that covers current issues.

The final season sees violence all around the employees of Reddick & Associates. There is a new name partner – Ri’Chard Lane (Andre Braugher) who is brought in to help Liz (Audre McDonald) run the firm. Diane (Christine Baranski) is having some health issues while Jay (Nyambi Nyambi) is looking for more meaningful work. Marissa (Sarah Steele) is now a lawyer and Carmen (Charmaine Bingwa) continues her impressive work. Other actors in season six include Phylicia Rashad, John Slattery, Michael Boatman, Gary Cole and Wallace Shawn. And Alan Cumming returns briefly as Eli Gold.

The Good Fight is an intelligent, often funny, legal drama and the series ending episode is excellent as is the rest of the series. The show earned four “Critics Choice Award” nominations this year including for “Best Drama Series.” In addition to the 10 episodes, this set has the special features “The Good Fight: A Farewell”, a gag reel and deleted scenes.

Babylon

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray, 2 discs

Babylon is an entertaining movie that looks at numerous characters in Hollywood as it moves from silent films to sound movies during the late 1920s. The characters featured are Jack Conrad (Brad Pitt), a silent film star, Nellie LaRoy (Margot Robbie), a young movie star, Manny Torres (Diego Calva), a production executive, Sidney Palmer (Jovan Adepo), a musician, and Lady Fay Zhu (Li Jun Li), a singer. These performers attain considerable fame in a Hollywood that is filled with unlimited decadence and continuous partying.

Babylon received three Academy Award nominations. In addition to the more than three-hour movie on Blu-ray, this set includes numerous bonus features on a second disc.

