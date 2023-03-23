Q My close friend is experiencing a serious problem in her family. Her mother, 62, is a gentle soul who helped start an Out of the Cold program for the homeless, which is held in her local church.

But recently her mother, who’s divorced, met a man through online dating. He told my friend’s mother that she’s just “wasting her time,” feeding people who “don’t even try to get work,” and just “take advantage” of every chance to get something free.

My friend’s mother was devastated. She had started to like this new man, but his belief system is entirely opposite to her own. She’s also embarrassed about the fact she had started dating him and told her friends early on that she was “excited” about the relationship.

As a result, her friends insisted on meeting him, and they were shocked to hear his very harsh views about people who’ve had difficulties finding employment and lived in underserved communities, who he called “society’s hangers on.”

My friend’s mother told the man she could no longer see him because she disagreed completely with his views. She’s so embarrassed about the whole situation that she’s not getting back to her friends when they call or text. My friend’s worried that her mom is now depressed and wonders what she can do to help her. Your thoughts?

Clash of Views

A Your friend’s mother has nothing to be ashamed of. The man’s views were not shared by her, and she’s no longer seeing him. Being so new to online dating, she hadn’t realized how very wide a gulf can exist between two people with very different perspectives on others’ lives and especially on others’ misfortunes.

Tell your friend to bolster her mother’s sense of self-worth, for all that she’s done to help less fortunate people in her community. Those values the mother supports are who she is at her core, and there’s no doubt that her friends and family are all aware of this.

Your friend could accompany her mother to a few of the church’s Out of the Cold programs to show support for the mother’s volunteer efforts. It could restore the mother’s self-worth and pride in what she’s achieved in her community: bringing people to a place with warm sleeping quarters and hot, nourishing meals.

As for dating online, since the mother’s values are so important to her, she should steer clear of open-ended dating sites and be specific about the nature of the important volunteer work that she does.