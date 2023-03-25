It has been a while for me since I had real, live toddlers living with me, so a recent visit with a two-year-old grand-nephew ignited a slew of old memories.

Admittedly, I enjoyed when my kids were toddlers — so full of energy, so full of enthusiasm and so full of curiosity. In fairness, I went to work most days and had a break from them and thus my memories of total enjoyment may not be fully matched by my wife's memories of incessant toddler behaviour.

Unlike the infant, who spends every waking hour lying in a bed or bassinet integrating new information into a developing brain, a toddler has mobility. The quest for new information and discoveries is just as persistent as an infant, but everything is now a moving target and the motion is continuous.

Rarely does a toddler occupy a single position in space for more than about five seconds. There are only two states of being for a toddler — asleep and running. It is a time when parents question every furniture purchase they ever made in terms of child safety. The glass coffee table is the first thing heading to storage.

Despite the many toys and stuffed animals that befall a toddler, curiosity is extended to every single item in and around a house. True child-proofing for a toddler requires locking away anything of value that is breakable, bendable, sharp, able to be swallowed or able to be thrown through windows or mirrors.

And don't think, for a second, that putting those things a bit higher than the toddler can reach is a good strategy. It is remarkable how quickly the average toddler learns to climb or use other pieces of furniture to access what they have become fixated with getting their hands on. The lightbulbs in the ceiling lights might be safe, but nothing else is, and what was safe yesterday may be vulnerable today. Reassessing child-proofing steps is a regular part of a cautious parent's routine.

As speech improves, the first word of "NO!" is often followed by the development of a string of questions about everything, all day.

Toddlers are full of wonder and are formulating their understanding of the world around them constantly. Though you may know no more about why the sky is blue than they do, it won't stop them from asking you, over and over, until you give them some viable answer, at least until they are old enough to use Google, at which point your expertise about everything will be brought into question!

It does take a lot of adult energy to keep up with the toddler energy in a house. My personal strategy was to spend as much time outdoors as possible, where open spaces and new experiences could help stimulate curiosity and burn off some of the physical energy. It seemed to take some pressure off of the indoor exploration of breakable and dangerous things, not to mention provided some variety in the asked and answered repetitive questions.

Not only that, but it scored me a lot of brownie points with my wife who, once I'd taken our toddlers outside, would sit on a couch and just revel in the motionless silence.