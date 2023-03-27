A Man Called Otto

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

A Man Called Otto is a heartwarming, emotional and funny film about love, loss, family and friends. It is also very entertaining. Based on the book “A Man Called Ove,” the movie tells the story of a grumpy, older man – Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks.) Otto is a widower who recently lost his wife and who believes he no longer has much purpose in his life. In fact, he is ready to end his life.

But then a young family moves into the neighbourhood and the woman – Marisol (Mariana Trevino) – doesn’t allow Otto to get away with his normal grumpy, rude ways. Slowly they become good friends and Otto starts to help others. He even adopts a stray cat who he is usually angry with. The story flips back and forth from present day to when Otto met his wife and they started their life together. These flashbacks provide a glimpse into why Otto is the angry man who he is.

A Man Called Otto is a good reminder that everyone is important and has a purpose. It is also an example that sometimes family is found in unexpected places. Both Hanks and Trevino are very good in this movie which features a talented cast that also includes Cameron Britton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rachel Keller, Truman Hanks, Mack Bayda, Juanita Jennings and Peter Lawson Jones. Several special features are included with the movie.

Dragonslayer

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated PG, Blu-ray

Movie enthusiasts looking to upgrade some of their films to high definition can now do so with Dragonslayer which was just released on Blu-ray and 4K. The 1981 adventure fantasy sees a young wizarding apprentice, Galen (Peter MacNicol), given the responsibility of killing Vermithrax Pejorative, a massive, flying, fire-breathing creature who terrifies everyone in the local kingdom. It is an incredibly dangerous task that no one wants. Helping Galen is a wizard (Ralph Richardson.)

Dragonslayer was nominated for two Academy Awards (visual effects and music.) This Blu-ray includes some special features including commentary by director Matthew Robbins and Guillermo del Toro.

