Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

2023, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781442471955

ages 4+

The Greedy Worm is a nicely illustrated (there is no text) picture book about a worm who is presented with an apple just outside of his home. Also present are various bugs who are friends with the worm and who would also like to eat some of the apple. The worm can either share the apple with his friends or eat it all himself. He decides to eat the apple and not share it. This greedy act makes him very large and slow and enticing as a snack for a large bird. Fortunately for the worm his friends help him from being eaten by the bird. In return, the worm plants apple seeds so everyone will have food in the future.

This wordless picture book contains both fun illustrations and a good message. Wordless picture books have various benefits including improving comprehension skills, building confidence and literacy skills, strengthening independence and developing vocabulary and storytelling skills.

The Wheels On the Bus

illustrated by Vanja Kragulj

Workman Publishing

2022, 10 pages

ISBN: 9781523517725

ages 0+

This popular folk song/nursery rhyme is now available for babies as (according to the cover) the book is built not to tear or rip, is 100% washable, nontoxic, made for babies to “read” with their hands and mouths and has been safety-tested. So let babies learn what the wheels, wipers, horn, people and babies do on the bus.

