The Longest Letsgoboy
Derick Wilder, illustrated by Catia Chien
Chronicle Books
2021, 42 pages
ISBN: 9781452177168
ages 5+
Children have strong bonds with their animal companions and it can be very sad and confusing when a “best friend” dies. The Longest Letsgoboy is a wonderful picture book about an old dog and his little girl going on one final walk together before the dog peacefully passes on.
Told by the dog himself in his own language, the story is beautiful, offers hope and reminds us that while a furred family member may have passed on, they are forever in our hearts. The Longest Letsgoboy is a lovely book for anyone who has loved and lost an animal companion. Highly recommended.
The Greedy Worm
Jeff Newman
Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
2023, 32 pages
ISBN: 9781442471955
ages 4+
The Greedy Worm is a nicely illustrated (there is no text) picture book about a worm who is presented with an apple just outside of his home. Also present are various bugs who are friends with the worm and who would also like to eat some of the apple. The worm can either share the apple with his friends or eat it all himself. He decides to eat the apple and not share it. This greedy act makes him very large and slow and enticing as a snack for a large bird. Fortunately for the worm his friends help him from being eaten by the bird. In return, the worm plants apple seeds so everyone will have food in the future.
This wordless picture book contains both fun illustrations and a good message. Wordless picture books have various benefits including improving comprehension skills, building confidence and literacy skills, strengthening independence and developing vocabulary and storytelling skills.
The Wheels On the Bus
illustrated by Vanja Kragulj
Workman Publishing
2022, 10 pages
ISBN: 9781523517725
ages 0+
This popular folk song/nursery rhyme is now available for babies as (according to the cover) the book is built not to tear or rip, is 100% washable, nontoxic, made for babies to “read” with their hands and mouths and has been safety-tested. So let babies learn what the wheels, wipers, horn, people and babies do on the bus.
