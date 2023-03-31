So recognize the reality here: You are not “caught in the middle.” There are three adults involved here, and you have to be the one who tells the two who are acting like squabbling kids to stop the attention-seeking and rude comments.

Either they respect each other or you’ll have to see them separately, no matter whose girlfriend or visitor is on the scene. And that’s their own immature choice.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the grandfather “threatened” by his son-in-law (March 10):

Reader: “What happened between these two generations has become typical. To say that the younger generation knows better reflects today’s lack of respect for our elders. As a retired and current teacher on call, I’ve seen what may have had a direct influence.

“When computers entered our lives, older people were and still are, believed to be less proficient with current trends or technology. The younger generation did know more in the computerized world.

“However, this attitude has transferred over to all aspects of life. The years of life experience and knowledge plus the books we read, are now given little respect.

“I see much entitlement and little compassion. That grandfather was simply offering advice from what he’s watched for much longer than his son-in-law has been alive. That he’d threaten the grandfather is beyond acceptable and completely disrespectful.”

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the woman who called the letter-writer a “poser” for wearing a mask (Jan. 27):

Reader 1: “I was moved to explain her reasons for still wearing a mask, but realized the proper response to rudeness was a simple ‘Mind your own business.’”

Reader 2: “Masking isn’t just for the person wearing the mask. It is also to protect those around you who may be vulnerable. You may not be worried about getting COVID but it could be a death sentence, even with vaccinations, to those with underlying conditions.

“I wear a mask indoors wherever I go to protect myself and others. I don’t understand why it is so hard for some people to do and, yes, I judge people for that decision. Wearing a mask indoors shows compassion for those most vulnerable in our society. Not wearing a mask shows, to me, a lack of empathy.

“I’ll continue to mask indoors to protect myself and others.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: Don’t let close people compete for your attention. It’s immature and harms all the relationships.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.