She travelled to be with me “so we could move forward,” which I found very flattering. She’s really warm and nice, but now she wants us to decide which country we should live in together.

I really like her, but I’ve never met her family and she hasn’t met mine. I know nothing about the country where she’s been raised. She said she’d consider moving here instead.

I’m wondering if her plan is moving too quickly. I’m going to be 30 in two years and I’m not in a rush to marry. But she says if we want to start a family together, we need to do so as soon as possible. What’s your advice?

Rushed to Marry

A Aside from your friend’s desire to live together and marry, there’s no age-related or other reason for starting wedding plans immediately. Unless you both want to.

However, you only met four months ago. You must spend more time getting to know each other better and visiting her country, plus meeting each other’s families. That’s the thoughtful plan you should be making.

You also haven’t mentioned love, which isn’t surprising based on the newness of this relationship. Perhaps you’re just not ready yet for a full commitment.

Before you make any decisions, get to know her better. Then spend time researching the job opportunities, the financial differences, and the possibilities available for both of you in each of your home countries.

It’s easier to make big life decisions when you’re doing them with someone you love, who you know you want to be with. Mutual love is what any marriage goal should be about, not unnecessary deadlines.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the woman who feels “Lost and Lonely” after her husband’s job was transferred to another country (March 20):

Reader: “I’m responding to what she wrote: ‘I had to put my career on hold when we moved.’”

“Also, ‘My children love their (new) school and have friends there.’”

“Someday, possibly soon, those children will be involved in their own lives. So, while they’re in school now, she can consider starting courses to get certified/licensed in her profession in her new country.

“She can also start job searches to locate companies where her skills would be desired. She could start part-time, or even volunteering, to gain local experience and connections. Depending on her profession, it could be just a formality to get certified/licensed in her new country.

“Plus, she can also consider ‘transferable skills’ and maybe even pursue a new career path, as part of her new life.”

Ellie’s Tip of the Day: Leave flawed relationships in the past; find happiness in your future.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.