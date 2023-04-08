Roman is in his 50s, self-employed and lives in the east end. He is “intellectual, empathetic, kind, funny, well-mannered, open-minded and self-assured.” Roman enjoys travel, photography, walking, “good conversation,” reading, writing, studying history, eating out and likes “creative types,” as well as women who can “challenge” and “inspire” him. He says, “I’m looking for someone to have new adventures with.”

I met Bridget through a dating app. I swiped right when I read that Bridget was a creative person who had similar hobbies as me. Bridget had retired early to pursue her creative interests, which I really admired.

We chatted on the app for a few days, then decided to meet. Bridget suggested we go to a friend’s play she had been wanting to see. That sounded good to me. The performance was long and would end on the later side — it was more of a cabaret than a play — and it was a bit out of the way, so we decided to stay overnight, and we both got rooms at a hotel close to the venue.

I checked in and messaged Bridget. She had already checked in and had changed rooms. Her first room was not acceptable, and the second room was apparently no better. We decided to go out for a drink before the show.

I met Bridget in the corridor outside our rooms. She looked different than she did in her profile pictures. More concerning to me was her accent, which I was having a hard time understanding. I have travelled quite a bit and have lived abroad, so it’s hard to phase me with accents, but I found myself preoccupied with hers.

We went to a pub close to the hotel, ordered our drinks and sat down. Conversation was desultory. Every time Bridget spoke, I had to ask her to repeat herself and lean in close.

We went on to Bridget’s friend’s show. We found seats in the front row. Fortunately, the performance was very good. Bridget’s friend was very talented and I found myself having a good time.

After the performance, Bridget and I went to the bar area where there was dancing. She danced, but I clung resolutely to my bar stool, drinking the two drinks I allowed myself. I surreptitiously checked my watch. After about an hour, Bridget sat down close to me. Again, I had to ask her to repeat herself and leaned in whenever she said something.

Back at the hotel, we went upstairs to our separate rooms.

The next morning, I messaged Bridget when I had showered and shaved. We decided to have breakfast at a nearby restaurant. I ordered a full breakfast, and Bridget got something lighter. She finished first, and while she was waiting for me, she got a call. I saw her face change as she spoke on the phone. She reached into her bag, took out a pen and scribbled a note to me on her napkin. She wanted me to go outside and take pictures. I knew what Bridget was getting at: she wanted to be alone to deal with whatever was going on.