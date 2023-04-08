Reaching out revealed your past friend’s renewed interest … but after a decade? It signifies they’re looking for a new relationship though there was never a romance together. Reality check — you’re both keeping one foot free of entanglement.

Now you’re dealing with a relationship in which you’re not happy. So why do you keep raising it? Two people are now showing some interest in you but you’re uncertain about both.

Step back from all your analyzing of others’ motives and focus on your own.

If you’re ultimately wanting romance in your life, leave any and every truly unhappy relationship.

Q I’m a married man, early 70s. For 60 years, I’ve been close to a (biologically) distant relative who lives in another country. I’ve visited him repeatedly, twice with my partner of 10 years, always received warmly.

My relative and his wife have four adult children: two married, one couple with children and two partnered.

This year, when we wanted to visit the family and I alerted my relative, he said he’d “research” the family dinner, which we would host. That was three months ago, nothing since.

We decided to cancel our trip to their city. This aloofness is uncharacteristic of my relative, and I’m worried whether we’ll ever be welcomed at all. (This time we would’ve stayed in a hotel; the previous times with them, by invitation.) What’s your take?

Undecided Traveller

A A repeated visit to family in another country is a lovely travel excursion for you and your partner. For your host, however, it can be an intrusion on their own schedule and daily life, now including four adult children, two added partners plus grandchildren.

Little wonder the relative instructed you to host the “family” dinner, meaning you do the bill-paying, not him.

This year, choose another vacation venue or take the hint — host the big dinner and yes, stay in a hotel.

Readers’ Commentary:

“Recently, I’ve noticed a trend, especially among healthy 20-year-olds, thinking that older people should ‘just look after themselves, then they wouldn’t have bad health issues.’ ”

“I’m all for making healthy choices in life. However, I’m tired of hearing about how old folks brought on their own demise. My husband never smoked, rarely drank (never to excess). I cooked all farm foods, and he held a job which required huge cognitive skills.

“Unfortunately, he’s now suffering severe dementia. He’s reached 89, so he must have done something right!

“Of course, it’s in a person’s best interest to live a healthy lifestyle. Anything you can say and do to make people understand the value of that lifestyle does help … but people still get old.”

Ellie: I’ve found the zeal for exercise more often comes from Millennials, those born between 1981-1996 (27 to 42 years old), especially when this cohort realizes that age 50 is not far away.

