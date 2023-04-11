You can also mention health issues. Ongoing loud noises can cause stress, anxiety and depression in people who are hearing-sensitive. If the disturbance continues, the board has to address and resolve the issue.

However, noise can be hard to define: it’s unlikely that your neighbour is raising her voice on purpose … instead, it’s likely just the way she speaks. Or she herself may have hearing issues.

Also, consider your own possible solutions: Can you work in another room that’s not attached to the neighbour’s closest wall?

Since this problem can become a legal matter which may involve expense and resentment, it’s important to handle it amicably if possible.

Q Our son began dating a young teenage girl when they met at high school. We thought she was lovely. They spent most of their time at our home and did their homework and played games together here.

It began to get serious between them a couple of years later. Our son became very serious about student council leadership and raising money for student events. He and his girlfriend came here each afternoon involved in such projects when school finished.

By Grade 12, he and this great young lady were very close, and they went on to their different university courses. After they graduated, we gladly took joy in their engagement.

Unfortunately, as soon as she received the engagement ring, she turned aloof and oddly didn’t want anything to do with my husband or myself. They now have their own very gifted children, both athletically and educationally.

We now don’t see them, ever. Do you have advice for us?

Dejected Grandparents

A Estrangement from grandchildren is sadly not uncommon. Once-close adult children leave grandparents “not knowing or understanding” why.

Few restrictive parents will explain. Instead, they forbid grandparents’ visits, calls, gifts, or outreach to their grandchildren.

This generational power-grab takes total control of their children’s lives, blocking any contrary opinions from elders. It may reflect current beliefs that their own parents were too permissive, or too strict, or simply wrong-headed in their child-rearing methods.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding your column about a nephew’s girlfriend who would not come up from their basement room where they slept, to join a family gathering (March 27):

“As soon as I read the letter, I thought to myself, ‘This girl is autistic.’ She may have not been diagnosed yet, but social situations are very difficult for autistic people. My husband of over half a century, our son and granddaughter are all autistic. This characteristic of the autistic shouted at me from the written page of your column.

“Your advice was spot-on. Meeting her boyfriend’s family members individually would be bearable for her, and also help her feel comfortable with her boyfriend’s family.

“Incidentally, there is a test for autism online which would indicate if this young woman needs further support for this condition.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: When there’s a serious noise problem between adjoining apartment or condo-dwellers, resolve amicably rather than through legal means, if at all possible.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.