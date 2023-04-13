“You asked me what’s changed and why I’m thinking of what the parent/partner should or would become. Well, I’m still young and changing priorities quickly.

“We had a great relationship — sensitive, vulnerable, trusting and other great qualities. But I realized we aren’t fit for marrying each other because we were raised so differently.

“So, I began to detach. I only date-to-marry. I talked to her about these major differences, how I don’t see us getting married, need to focus on my education and career development. We were both visibly sad. I said no to getting back together so she’d get closure and move on.

“We ended on decent terms. The hardest part was seeing her sad. She’s an amazing woman and deserves someone who’ll match her on her wavelength. That person is just not me.”

Ellie: Youthful self-absorption is common at this age and life stage. You’ve explained your breakup motive being about future marital disfunction … no current problems.

However, marriage thrives when love and trust are compelling, despite being raised differently. That can also be a romantic boon from experiencing different ideas and cultures.

Q: My closest friend has struggled with clinical depression since age 10, when the prevailing attitude was that children didn’t get depressed. Now we know different. (Ellie: The long months of COVID-19 isolation for children at home, instead of at school among friends, exacerbated, and sometimes triggered, clinical depression in children.)

This friend also has other serious health issues. How can I continue to support my friend without being dragged down by these problems?

Caring friend

A: Your empathy is evident to your friend, over many years. Fortunately, they now have access to a great deal of information about depression and how it affects everyone.

Your role as long-time close friend is to listen, and acknowledge their feelings without judgment, nor being responsible to do something about other current health issues.

Walking outside together when possible, watching a movie or discussing a book you’ve both read, are diversions from discussing your friend’s health.

Ellie’s tip of the day: A health-compromised parent must seek professional supports to prevent her adult child from bullying her and giving her work orders.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.