A In this delicate situation, the “middle” is the worst place to be. You’re a man with two important but different loyalties here. That’s an inescapable fact.

Talk to your sister if she’s open to it, but don’t pronounce judgment. She’s an adult who wanted out of that marriage, whether she said so or not, and for her own reasons which she may or may not share with you.

Talk to your friend, as soon as you can. Be clear that you had no inkling of your sister’s involvement with another man. If your friend shows he’s very angry, recommend he talk to a professional therapist. Above all, stress that you still consider him your lifetime buddy.

It may take some time for emotions to settle on both sides. Meanwhile, your connection to both parties calls for not repeating their personal stories to others who might question you.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the statement from a reader (March 29): “My 30-year marriage is a mistake. Should I tell my son?”

“I appreciate the advice you gave. When I was in my early twenties, one parent left my other parent and told me that the marriage was a mistake, and if they could do it all over, they would ‘never have had children.’ ”

“I’m certain that my life is a gift (and I know my parent loves me despite the short-sighted comment.) It’s fine to have feelings and opinions, but much of the time keeping them to oneself is the smartest, kindest thing to do.”

Q: My father died two years ago. Me and my brothers have tried to fill the void in my mother’s life. She’s 75, in good health. They were together since she was 20. She’s very pleasant, kind and generous.

She has several close friends whom she doesn’t see often due to distance. She’s happy, but understandably lonely now.

I want to help her find friends and more connection. I want her to be happy without carrying so much lonely heartache.

I’ve never had online friendships or relationships. I doubt my mom would want to develop connections online.

How can I help her connect to other people in the real world?

A loving son

A: Wherever your mother lives, there’s likely a seniors’ program in the larger neighbourhood, and/or a faith group of her interest, or a dance and movement class that welcomes seniors.

Check online information for available recreation programs that you and your brothers can take her to see.

Ellie’s tip of the day: When close friendship and family bonds collide due to opposing values, stay out of the middle but try to stay connected.

