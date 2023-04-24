Q: I’m a male retiree in my early 60s, who sometimes works as a film extra. The pay is minimal; sometimes the hours are gruelling, and the work is erratic but they feed us well.

I meet interesting people from all walks of life who are there for their own reasons. I met two young men on set who are like polar opposites, yet both of similar cultural background.

The 23-year-old is in law school. He moved here when he was 10 years old. His English isn’t very good. Perhaps I’m lucky, but as a first-generation immigrant myself (in my late teens), English has become my primary language.

He seems to have no purpose in life, and he’s not even sure if he wants to finish his law degree. All he seems to think about are girls and sex.

Another 21-year-old is in engineering. He was born here, speaks good English, but also speaks his parents’ language. In between scenes, he’d either do school work or read a book about business.

He said he didn’t want to waste time getting bored. He’s so driven. I can see him getting somewhere someday.

What is it that makes some people so driven and others not, so that they even come across as losers?

Is it upbringing, genetics, or something else that makes the difference?

Curious film extra

A: It’s all of the above. As different as parents may be from their own upbringing, so, too, genetic factors passed on from previous generations differ.

But current events such as war, inflation, and personality factors of drive vs. ennui all impact how we appear or whether we change for better or worse.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding two best friends, together every day, until one was shunned:

“Daily contact can cause boundaries to fade and resentment grows. My friend and I were so enmeshed in each other’s lives that we felt too deeply.

“After three years, she called to say she was dying. We’re now successfully continuing our friendship, respecting boundaries regarding advice and judgment.

“Good news: Our friendship lifted her fighting spirit to beat her disease and I got my sis-friend back.”

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the guy whose brother and girlfriend don’t get on (April 1):

“It’s unfair to call the girlfriend immature since her grievances are understandable. She wants her partner’s brother to behave like an adult because they live together and his behaviour affects her.

“He resents her wanting him to grow up. I don’t think it’s competition. I’m on the girlfriend’s side!

“He should tell his brother to grow up or move out.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: When you have love and self-achievement, pass it on.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.