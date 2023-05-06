The daters: Jack and Tasha

Jack says: Jack would like to date someone with whom he can grow, and who has “similar values and a similar understanding of the world.”

How we met: a dating app

Where we went: a fusion restaurant for dinner

I always thought people got into relationships without looking for them, because everyone kept telling me that’s what happened to them, but one thing I overlooked was the fact that the people who told me that were female friends of mine. Since I am a cisgendered heterosexual male, I feel like I’m the one that has to do the pursuing if I want to date. I’ve learned that I need to be more proactive if I really want to find someone.

I met Tasha on an app. She looked sweet, and it seemed like she was genuine. We had both worked at the same place at one point, and our initial messages were about that, and switching careers at a later stage in life, as well as living in a new country as an immigrant. We had a few long calls, and we really bonded over our shared experiences immigrating to Canada. I had already been through some things that she was going through at the time, so I gave her some tips, and assured her that she was doing everything right. It just takes a long time to integrate, despite you doing everything in your power to do so. I asked her if she wanted to get some food together. I sent her five restaurant choices and she chose one.

“That was a pleasant surprise”

When I met Tasha in person, it turned out that she was physically a lot more attractive than in her pictures on her profile. That was a pleasant surprise. I look exactly the same in my pictures. We talked about our families and our experiences in Toronto. We discovered that our families are alike, and that we’d had many similar experiences navigating the job market. We also talked about our goals. It felt like we really bonded. I really appreciated that we had a shared, common reality; that has not been true with other women I’ve dated.

There were lots of laughs, too. We were having a great night, even though it was centred around how to find jobs and navigate Toronto. Tasha’s demeanour, curiosity, and overall life outlook was eerily similar to mine. She also seemed impressed that I spoke to the server in Spanish. It felt like there was a spark.

The overlap of our goals, our shared backgrounds as immigrants, and our similar experiences in Toronto and Canada made me feel like we really connected on the date. I thought to myself at one point, “I think I found her.” I also thought to myself “Any more life experiences that I have moving forward should happen with her.” Obviously, there are a lot of variables in a relationship, and I don’t mean to imply that everything was going to work out perfectly, but I felt that there was a solid foundation for us to get to know each other better, and actually try to see if things would work out between us.