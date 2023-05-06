I taste wine for a living, and I can’t turn the critic in me off. That means certain vacations will never happen. Mornings met with mountains of mediocre melon, sloppy eggs piled into chafing dishes and coffee that tastes like dirty dishwater will never cut it. So I head to Paris regularly where they nail the food and wine thing at every turn, live well and make it look easy.

Here, people eat outdoors at cafés where lovers kiss, friends lean into each other rapt with quiet conversation and families share proper midday meals. The city buzzes quietly with stylish locals going about their day. This is Paris.

It’s my favourite place, hands down. I recently returned for a holiday, visiting old favourite spots and discovering new ones. Here are a few of my Paris must-visits.

For a touch of glamorous history: Les Deux Magots

The big criticism of Les Deux Magots is that it’s touristy. And it is. After all, who wouldn’t want to visit that famous café at 6 Pl. Saint-Germain des Prés once frequented by Simone de Beauvoir, Pablo Picasso, Ernest Hemingway and their contemporaries? But it’s also loved by Parisians because the food and service rise to a very high standard. And it’s a bit of a scene.

I was having a morning café there one Sunday years ago when the late Karl Lagerfeld pulled up in a black car wearing his trademark dark shades and starched, white-collared shirt. He was with a chic, middle-aged woman in fishnets and a mini skirt. They paused at the boulevard then sauntered in to eat. Today, the place still buzzes with well-heeled locals.

I like to go in the morning for the very good coffee and tartine served with the impossibly good butter — beurre Poitou-Charentes AOP. I also go for lunch for a glass of the consistently excellent Domaine de la Perriere Sancerre and the salade Deux Magots, comprised of lettuce, chicken breast, ham, Comté cheese, tomato and boiled egg.

For an excellent meal: Brasserie Le Nesle

Brasserie Le Nesle at 22 Rue Dauphine serves the most effortlessly superb food. I fell in love with the Salade Detox when I was there in February. Half an avocado, a pile of cubed feta, wedges of tomato, sliced cucumber, lima beans and a scoop of quinoa perched on top of a shallow bowl of mixed greens, all drizzled with a delicious Dijon-scented dressing. Even the bread served with it is first-rate and mops up the last bit of dressing once the salad is gone. I’ve been recreating that dish ever since.

Also outstanding is the Coeur de Faux-Filet — a pan-seared steak with mashed potatoes, peppercorn sauce and salad. This dish works well with the brasserie’s house Brouilly — a quenching red from Beaujolais.