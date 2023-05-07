With the final season of Succession in full swing, there’s no better time to think about your estate plan — even if your family isn’t at war over a media empire like Waystar Royco.

Debbie Stanley, founder and senior estate administrator at ETP Canada, says a common misconception is that you need to be ultra-wealthy to even begin thinking about an estate plan.

Broadly speaking, an estate plan is comprised of legal documents — such as your powers of attorney for both personal care and property — and your will. But you will also want to include details about your financial assets and end-of-life wishes, says Debbie Stanley, founder and senior estate administrator at ETP Canada.

So is there a right time to start estate planning?

“When people ask us that and are in their forties and fifties and sixties, we always say, yesterday was the right time to do your estate plan,” says Alexandre Gauthier, co-founder of ClearEstate, a tech-enabled platform for estate settlements. “But today is the second best.”

Stanley says the answer can sometimes be more complicated. “It’s more about what are your responsibilities and what are your life circumstances?” she says.

For an individual in their twenties and thirties, it very well may be too early to start thinking about estate planning. On the other hand, someone in their twenties who just moved out might benefit from having an estate plan in place. In this case, Stanley says it might be time for such an individual to think about an estate plan just in case something happens to her while she’s not living at home.

“Even though she may not have any assets, it’s more about just making sure her wishes are in place.”

Aside from end-of-life wishes, these can include the names of people who will inherit her bank account or car in her passing.

“Without the estate plan, and for the sake of argument, if she were to pass without a will in place, then we’re following the succession law reform act here in Ontario,” says Stanley.