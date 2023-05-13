“Trying to talk with her was like pulling teeth”

After five minutes, I knew there wouldn’t be a second date. Trying to talk with her was like pulling teeth and the conversation was almost entirely one-sided. I’d ask her a question and she’d give me a one-word answer. Then there would be a moment or two of silence — and trust me when I say it wasn’t comfortable silence — and I’d ask her another question, to try to get a conversation going. These weren’t only yes-or-no questions; I tried to ask open-ended questions to get a real response, but that didn’t work with Cleo.

There was a lot of art by local artists on the walls of the coffee shop, with some of the art for sale. I thought if we checked out the art it might spark some interest or generate some conversation, as Cleo liked art too. But it didn’t.

“It felt more like an interrogation than a date”

I didn’t want to be rude and just leave. We had decided before we met that we’d get together for two hours; I think Cleo may have had something else she was going to do. So I continued to try talking to her. For almost two hours. It was the most agonizing two hours of my life. I think she asked me one question the entire time. I peppered her with questions, and it felt more like an interrogation than a date — but what else was I to do? It was either ask questions or sit there in awkward silence. In retrospect, I should have left.

I couldn’t imagine spending another minute with her after the date ended, let alone actually going on another date. It was awful and I would never see her again. I’m sure she’s perfectly nice — and there’s a good chance she was just super-shy. Even by the end of the date, I still couldn’t tell. But everything about her, and about this date, was a turnoff.

I’ve never been so happy to escape the company of one person in my life!

Alexander rates his date (out of 10): 3