The daters: Alexander and Cleo
Alexander says: “In a group setting, I’m very shy. But one-on-one, I can be very gregarious, engaging and outgoing — it might be my journalism training coming out, there. I’m very curious and ask a lot of questions. I’m also open and don’t tend to hide things about myself. It’s all going to come out eventually anyway.” Alexander says, “When I met Cleo, I’d been single for about three years. I’d gotten out of a long-term relationship that ended badly. I’d been dating infrequently and not having much luck.”
How we met: On an app
Where we went: A coffee shop
I’d be a liar if I said looks have no bearing on a dating partner, but I’ve always been far more interested in forming a connection with a woman who was kind, funny, has a great personality and was someone who I could talk with endlessly. I occasionally started talking to a woman online or going out with someone to whom I didn’t necessarily feel attracted to initially. You never know who you’ll really click with.
Cleo and I met online, on an app. We shared a lot of interests, particularly a deep love of movies, and a passion for good books and music. In messaging with her online, I really felt like we had a lot in common and she seemed very funny. We really hit it off.
I didn’t find her attractive necessarily — then again, it was pictures-only at this point, and some pictures are just not flattering — but again, I wasn’t primarily interested in that. People are much more attractive when they have a great personality. I thought Cleo might have that quality.
We’d talked about meeting up for a while, but it was me who proposed a day and time. I suggested a coffee place that also had great desserts. I was looking forward to a nice, quiet and romantic opportunity for a long conversation.
My first impression in meeting Cleo was that she was either unfriendly, uninterested in meeting me or she was so shy that she gave the impression of disinterest. I couldn’t tell. I also wasn’t attracted to her physically. It turns out neither meeting her in person nor talking to her did anything to boost any attraction I might have had toward her.
After five minutes, I knew there wouldn’t be a second date. Trying to talk with her was like pulling teeth and the conversation was almost entirely one-sided. I’d ask her a question and she’d give me a one-word answer. Then there would be a moment or two of silence — and trust me when I say it wasn’t comfortable silence — and I’d ask her another question, to try to get a conversation going. These weren’t only yes-or-no questions; I tried to ask open-ended questions to get a real response, but that didn’t work with Cleo.
There was a lot of art by local artists on the walls of the coffee shop, with some of the art for sale. I thought if we checked out the art it might spark some interest or generate some conversation, as Cleo liked art too. But it didn’t.
I didn’t want to be rude and just leave. We had decided before we met that we’d get together for two hours; I think Cleo may have had something else she was going to do. So I continued to try talking to her. For almost two hours. It was the most agonizing two hours of my life. I think she asked me one question the entire time. I peppered her with questions, and it felt more like an interrogation than a date — but what else was I to do? It was either ask questions or sit there in awkward silence. In retrospect, I should have left.
I couldn’t imagine spending another minute with her after the date ended, let alone actually going on another date. It was awful and I would never see her again. I’m sure she’s perfectly nice — and there’s a good chance she was just super-shy. Even by the end of the date, I still couldn’t tell. But everything about her, and about this date, was a turnoff.
I’ve never been so happy to escape the company of one person in my life!
Alexander rates his date (out of 10): 3
