Yet, online dating enhanced many lives. I’ve personally known couples happily married for years after meeting online.

Unfortunately, your experience years ago with an overzealous speed-dater put you off. He may have been genuinely attracted — or he wanted a connection with anyone who’d respond.

Now that you’re in your 50s, I hope your personal life includes happy, loving connections.

QI’ve lived with my male partner, age 30, for six years. He cares excessively about his physical appearance, attends a gym daily and enjoys its positive mental-health space.

He’s proud of his strength and good looks, having endured severe insecurities as an obese teenager.

I’m 28 and opposite to him. I didn’t fall in love with him for his looks. He admires that others’ physical appearances aren’t my interests. We relate to different struggles and help each other understand different people.

However, since experiencing sudden unexplained hair loss, it’s all he thinks about. We don’t have any answers yet from doctors and blood work, which is stressful.

I’ll love and adore him no matter what he looks like. But he finds my consoling efforts unempathetic.

I can’t help him with research or contacts. I don’t want to draw attention to the problem or exacerbate anything, so I haven’t touched his hair or his face for physical comfort (his primary love language).

Sex doesn’t distract him much, though normally he’d be happy for that stress relief. We’re now both feeling isolated because I can’t comfort or support him. I’m watching him stressed, desperate and grieving.

How do I help him feel loved and supported? I’m asking your readers the following: Could other men who have experienced hair loss help me understand what support they would have wanted from their partner through something so distressing?

Missing empathy

AThis writer’s outreach to men with hair-loss experience shows the essence of what a relationship column can bring to light. I’ll publish the answers that emerge, as soon as they become available.

Feedback Regarding the new neighbour helped to move into her condo by the letter-writer’s husband (April 19):

Reader“While the letter-writer may have past insecurities, her husband should be more sensitive.

“I remember years ago my husband suddenly started helping a new friend from work with moving and other things.

“When I joked one day to a guy friend of his, that he was helping ‘his girlfriend,’ he got really angry. I didn’t find out until later that she was indeed his new girlfriend.

“I honestly didn’t see it coming.

“There are women out there who play at being helpless and, while this incident may not be the case, I believe the wife should stay watchful and make sure the new neighbour uses the landlord for other jobs in future.

“Also, watch that the woman socializes with them both if she’s interested in making friends with her new neighbours.”

Ellie’s tip of the day:Dating-assists will always attract some singles, whether online, seated together briefly, or connected by paid matchmakers. Your choice.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.