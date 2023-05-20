The daters: Lily and Scott

Lily says: “I’ve been single for a while. I dated someone on and off for about four or five years, but since then it’s mostly been a series of first dates, sometimes with guys who I’ve then gone on two to four dates with before it ends. I’m looking for someone who is kind, funny and hard-working. I’m not necessarily looking for a long-term relationship; I’m probably too comfortable being single at this point. But I would like to meet someone who adds to my life. I haven’t met anyone in years who I’d consider getting serious with.”

How we met: A dating app

Where we went: On a walk

Scott looked attractive on his profile and what he wrote about himself was really interesting. He seemed very easygoing, energetic and fun. He messaged me first and then we started a conversation, which was playful and lighthearted. It definitely kept me interested. We didn’t talk for too long before he asked me out.

We were planning on taking a walk since the weather had just started to get better and we met up at a cute café to get something to drink first. I found Scott attractive, and it was easy to make conversation with him during that awkward time while we met, hugged, lined up, waited to order and got our drinks. It was very light and banter-y, in a good way. Lots of laughter. I wasn’t worried that we were going to run out of things to talk about, or that I’d be asking a lot of questions to keep a conversation going, like I would be on most dates. I offered to pay, but Scott paid for both of us.

“He had started to do a lot of the talking”

I’ve been on dates with guys where, within the first 20 seconds of meeting them, I knew I didn’t want to see them again, but it wasn’t like that at all with Scott. I was feeling good about everything. When we started out on our walk around the neighbourhood the conversation continued to be light and easy but soon, I noticed Scott had started to do a lot of the talking. It was a big, noticeable switch.

I was only able to jump in with short responses to the stories he was telling and the things he was saying. I also noticed he had a way of speaking that was very definitive, which made me feel uncomfortable about trying to bring up my own point of view.

“The vibe definitely felt off”