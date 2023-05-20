“The married population is getting older because of the general population aging, but also because younger generations of Canadians are choosing common-law unions more. And, when they do marry, they do so at an older age than the generations that preceded them.

According to my research, the top 10 reasons for divorce in Canada are: a financial issue, infidelity, domestic violence, psychological abuse, lack of affection, less focus on an intimate relationship, difference in personality, non-stop conflict, married at young age and addiction.

The leading cause of divorce? Communication breakdown.

You and your husband are still treading that road while divorced. You’ve focused on improving your lifestyle and relationships with friends and acquaintances.

But your ex is mired in homophobic fears regarding his son’s private life. Refuse any further conversation on this topic.

Mutual love and respect between adult children and their parents is either a wisely-developed family gene, or a missing link that’s never been found.

Q When my mother died, she left everything to me in her substantial will.

My brother predeceased her. His family wrongly accuse me of influencing her. She was an independent woman who decided alone.

I live in Canada. They live overseas, as did my mother, so saw her often. I’d love to communicate with them, especially my brother’s grandchildren, but they’ve cut me off.

Do I try to re-communicate with them all? Would explaining things cause resentment against me?

Mother’s divisive will

A Everyone who leaves a will for family can cause disappointing hurts or, instead, create cohesion. If some relatives are bypassed, there’s often jealous anger in others.

Your mother’s will expressed what she then believed. Say only that she made those decisions without you.

One potential outreach would be a reasonable-amount, helpful “Grandmother’s gift” for each grandchild.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the response to the man whose sister cheated on her husband who is also his best friend (April 23):

“If someone responded to me as was suggested by you “Talk to your friend, as soon as you can. Be clear that you had no inkling of your sister’s involvement with another man.”

If your friend shows you that he’s very angry, recommend that he talk to a professional therapist. Above all, stress that you still consider him your lifetime buddy.”

To me, this is a defensive answer. I would have suggested he respond as follows: “I’m so very sorry that this happened to you … I’m here for you.”

What his sister has done is not relevant and there is no need to say “I still consider you my…”. Why would that have changed? If the friend is angry, which is normal, sit with him and his anger.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: An adult child’s undisclosed lifestyle is only a parent’s potential business if dangerous or coercive.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.