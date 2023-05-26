It’s causing marital difficulties because we can’t agree. How can we resolve this?

Divided grandparents

A Your relationship will become very strained and negatively affect the youngsters, if changes aren’t made.

Since there may be a health issue involved, including age-related impatience, pinpoint what upsets him. You may want to ask his doctor if there’s some understandable reason for his negativity and discomfort.

Meanwhile, his constantly “correcting” children makes them uneasy and confused.

Enjoy the children yourself. If necessary, periodically visit them at their parents’ home for a weekend away from your husband. For the kids’ sake, and your own.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the woman whose husband repeatedly cheated on her, wondering if she can trust him again (May 6):

Reader: “I say no. During my first marriage I found papers with women’s names and phone numbers in his pockets. I called each one, telling them he was married and had a young son. They apologized.

“I was married to a jerk. He asked my permission to be with other women. I filed for separation and divorce. I’m disabled regarding mobility. I told my second husband to divorce me so he could find a healthy woman. He refused. After 20-plus years, at 71, I’m so much more in love that I tell him I adore him every day. I have such respect for him, he has strong morals, and helped me raise a genius son.

“If a woman lives in fear of her partner’s cheating, the love is over.”

FEEDBACK: Regarding the guy feeling rushed to marry (April 7):

Reader: “Be very careful. Ellie/Lisi’s response is full of excellent advice to definitely be heeded. Because the two have met in person, it does not necessarily sound like a scam, but he still needs to be cautious.

“The other possibility is that her parents are pushing her to move things along. The pressure or scam or maybe even intimidation could be coming from them. So, he definitely needs to meet her family first.

“However, everything could also be legitimate and she is just eager, anxious, and/or insecure. I would strongly suggest that he plans a visit to see her in her home and meet her friends and family. I suspect the answer will be revealed then whether it’s worth the effort to pursue.

“Their age difference is the least of their worries. Financial, culture, religion, family values are greater issues that need to be fully investigated.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: True friendship is about caring when it matters, not about gift exchanges.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto.