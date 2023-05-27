Tim really took me out of my comfort zone. I don’t meet strangers at the airport and spend the weekend with them … ever.

“I felt like I was with a celebrity”

Tim has friends in Toronto and had been here before, and there were a few things he wanted to revisit. Our first night, we went to the 360 Restaurant. It was a lovely, intimate first date together. We talked about family, relationships, ambitions, food and travel. We ended the night at a speakeasy in the west end.

The rest of the weekend involved more food, drinks, sports and just wandering the city. The days flew by. People are drawn to Tim and he’s able to connect so easily. I felt like I was with a celebrity. He has a great vibe. I found him very attractive.

“I woke up to a barrage of messages”

We didn’t feel like we needed any time away from each other and I’m the type of person that values my alone time. We just wanted to spend as much time together as we could.

My one friend was very concerned about the whole situation. I did have to share my location and text everyday at a certain time to check in. I slept in one morning and woke up to a barrage of messages and her planning to come to the hotel to check up on me. She’s a great friend!

“Maybe this is the time for us to live our lives”

Tim and I spent the last day exploring the Distillery District. Our conversation over lunch just made me like him more. We talked about his life in L.A., his dogs, and our upbringings and totally different backgrounds. Both of us turned 40 this year and felt we had put our lives on hold or just made a lot of sacrifices along the way. Maybe this is the time for us to live our lives.

We also talked about our future, but didn’t make any promises to each other or any plans. I told Tim he shared many good qualities with my dad, which he appreciated.

I dropped Tim off at the airport. It was only after we were back to our own routines that we decided to give the relationship a go. He came back recently and met my family. We did a few road trips and it felt like a mini-moon. We plan to see each other every two months and take it from there.

Phoebe rates her date (out of 10): 10