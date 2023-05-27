Or not.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the couple told to tip the staff on a friends’ yacht (May 6):

Reader: “I suppose you’ve been invited or own a yacht but some of us haven’t. If friends of ours invited us on their yacht it would never, ever occur to me that I was obligated to tip their staff.

“They’re the hosts, and are paying the staff, so it’s up to them to tip accordingly. To be told to tip thousands of dollars is an insult. I just wouldn’t do it. It’s like being invited to a house-party that’s catered and, while there, we get told to tip the caterers. Say what?

“Just my ‘I-don’t- have-a-lot-of-money’ opinion.”

Ellie: No, I’ve never been on a yacht. Nor have I been asked to pitch in for someone else’s dinner party unless it was a family-shared event to which everyone brought something (which also has costs).

The couple were naive to not ask their friends any questions about protocol on the yacht.

When we attend a restaurant, we tip the servers. On a yacht for a week, there’s a lot of “service” of meals, drinks, cleaning the sleeping quarters, etc.

I know this fact from hearing about it from my one friend who, in her 20s, was the cook on a yacht (it had something to do with the handsome young captain) involved in a sailing event.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding a young dating couple’s roughhousing (April 29):

“If it gets worse, it may be due to an underlying mental issue within the young man. He’s trying to control things early on. I wonder if it’ll become physical abuse over time.

“I suffered such abuse by my first husband and I carry some scars as a badge of survival and divorced him. But the emotional abuse was worse because it carried no scars, except on my heart and my mental wellness as mental illness.

“Mom, do not forbid your daughter from seeing him, but talk about it, tell her it could be the start of more physical abuse.

“Let your daughter keep her dignity, protect her, and have straightforward talks about what her future with him might be.

“A phone call to his parents could be in order, as they may not know about this behaviour. Or, they know the dangers that could come with it.”

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.