Try to ignore any discomfort if you bump into the man or the couple again. You know your truth. Besides, it doesn’t matter these 24-plus years later. You’re an adult, a parent and someone who’s been married in the past. Your future is open as to any relationship(s) you may choose.

The possibilities ahead are what matter now.

Dear Readers: In a recent column, the wife of a man upset by his increasing hair loss, found it difficult to empathize with him (May 13).

Today’s responses include men who’ve experienced similar male pattern baldness as measured by specialist physicians. But thinning hair and visual areas of scalp are also experienced by women.

Here are some readers’ responses:

Reader 1: “Start wearing a hat immediately and everywhere. Beware of sunburn. Or just shave everything off and embrace this change.”

Reader 2: “The wife must realize that she cannot help and the husband needs to understand how great it is to sport the Mr. Clean look.”

Reader 3: “I’m a woman with thinning hair, advised by friends to get a full wig or hair piece woven into my remaining hair. I’m weighing those choices.”

Reader 4: “Some men accept the natural progression of male pattern baldness, others take medication. This man should speak with a doctor. It can take a year before seeing effects from medication.”

FEEDBACK: Regarding the concerns of a woman and her siblings about her widowed father’s “girlfriend” (May 12):

Reader: “Responding ‘gently’ shouldn’t always or necessarily be the approach to follow when there’s a serious family conflict. The adult children’s concerns about their father’s financial and physical safety could warrant an intervention by family, and also include his close friend about matters.

“You could also be bringing to your father’s attention the copies mentioned of the public court files about the woman with whom he’s involved, while also being explicit about your concerns regarding the information.

“Initially, the concerned family should consult a family counsellor about whether and how to proceed with that course of action, as well as alternative choices.

“Grief, which this father suffered when his wife passed, can incapacitate people in many different ways. Standing by and helplessly watching an aging parent self-destruct is not the solution here.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: Ignore years-ago high school gossip.

