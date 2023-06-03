I looked amazing. I was so ready. It was 10 minutes out. I planned on being casually draped in the lobby. Then I realized I couldn’t find my keys. Anywhere. I began panicking. Time was ticking. OMG. I began pulling everything out of cupboards and drawers. The floor was littered with piles. I called my best friend who lives around the corner and has a spare key. She sent her husband over. He arrived on the phone with her, because she wanted updates on how I looked. He was shocked, because my place looked like it had been ransacked. I got the key.

I went downstairs and Adam was in the vestibule. I could see my reflection as I walked around the corner, full of gratitude toward my friends for helping me out, and for looking great.

“You brought your f*cking dog?”

My eyes met Adam’s, and I liked him. He said later that I blew his mind, but he was holding a leash attached to a huge Golden Retriever. My bubble burst. My first words were, “You brought your f*cking dog?” At that very moment the dog’s actual owner — who had been struggling to pick up the dog’s poo outside — came in and thanked Adam for kindly holding on to her dog. The three of us laughed so hard, it really broke the ice.

I told Adam so much had happened in the last 10 minutes that I needed to sit for a moment in the lobby and catch my breath. He laughed about the key when I explained it.

“He was solicitous without being annoying”

From that moment, it was fabulous and so relaxed. We went to dinner. Adam was kind and gentlemanly. He opened doors, and he shared food and he was solicitous without being annoying, fake or overbearing. It felt so easy and natural yet exciting. We were very compatible.

When our long, slow, lovely dinner was over we went to a bar for drinks. We had such a good time that we were both shocked when they told us they were closing. I felt like we were sparkling all night.

“ And a little more ... ”

The date ended with a wonderful kiss — and a little more, but I’m not sure if you’re supposed to mention that at this age! We have been seeing each other since, just naturally and easily. Who knew it could all be so fun. He is a keeper.

Gillian rates her date (out of 10): 10