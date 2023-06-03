Most couples adjust. Even if partners’ ages are close, there are often wide differences in backgrounds, and previous life experiences.

There’s no need for you to be “far apart” on small matters. If your girlfriend wants to share a complaining session with her friends or her mother, about problems she faces at work or personal matters, that’s her choice.

If you remain concerned about this difference, and have difficulty bridging it, you might both benefit from discussing it together with a therapist who has the professional ability to assess its impact on the relationship.

Reader’s Commentary: One man’s self-assessment from seeking professional “help”:

“About 25 years ago I ‘took ownership’ of my mental health issues. I learned about ‘who I really am.’ I went to many doctor’s appointments and counselling sessions.

“I have become very open, and I basically just say it’s part of who I am. I’ve also discovered that I’m not the only one like me, with mental health issues, in my extended family. And I’ve traced that back to my father’s mother’s family.

“My huge pet peeve quickly became those people who thought that I could ‘just suck it up.’ So, my circle of ‘friends’ quickly changed.

“But, since 2020 there’s been a huge awakening. Suddenly, people who didn’t suffer previously suddenly started to suffer.

“I’d heard, and experienced personally, that those of us who’d accepted such issues prior to COVID had, for the most part developed effective coping techniques.

“Suddenly the shoe was on the other foot. They understood why I no longer wanted to associate with them.”

QThere’s been a societal change over the last few years. We’re an outgoing couple who enjoy entertaining. Since we both enjoy cooking, we regularly invite friends for dinner or an afternoon drink on the patio. However, we never get invited in return. I’ve learned that it’s not just us.

We still invite people to dinner because we always have a good time, as do our guests, but …

I suppose one could blame COVID (or climate change) as an easy excuse for this behaviour, but can society change so dramatically over such a short time?

Disappointed

AYes, unfortunately. While your invited guests were willing to partake of a free dinner or drinks, they hadn’t the personal energy or interest to return the friendly gesture. While you and your husband shed light into the issues of companionship and positive energy, those friends shied away and likely blamed the virus. The pandemic changed many people, some for better or worse.

Ellie’s tip of the day: Don’t judge a potential partner’s age-related background. Learn about it.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.