Ask him about the partner issues that he already feels he’d find uncomfortable. Then, decide for yourself whether you’re willing to try out his live-in “test,” or just carry on until it becomes obvious whether you’re a committed loving couple. Or not.

Q I’m a guy who’s always loved sports, the outdoors and my buddies. I’ve been close with half a dozen guys from high school and a couple of buddies from college.

But lately, the gang isn’t as close. Three guys got married, and two of them already have kids. We’re all around the same age (I’m 28), but it feels like everything’s changed and it’s worrying me.

Then I realized I’m lucky in another way: I got a job in a health-care field and I enjoy how my work helps people. I have the chance to travel overseas for a special course that’ll take me to a higher level.

Though I’d like to hang out with the guys, I now feel I’m on my right track, regarding the present and my future.

But how do I stay friends with people I care about, when I’m living a whole different lifestyle?

Separate tracks

A First, you stay in touch with long-time friends whatever way you can. Ask about their kids (learn their names) and their wives (remember their names, too) and the guys’ jobs.

Also, share some “good old times” stories from the past, and some of the great sports moments watched or played together with these special buddies.

In time, some of you will catch up with each other. You’ll rehash some of the old sports plays on special occasions, and you’ll stretch those past friendships to a new normal of getting together whenever possible.

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the daughter, 22, who dislikes the way her mom’s “new man” looks at the young woman or how he treats her mom (May 18):

“He may be targeting the younger woman. Does she have a way to lock her bedroom door when her mom’s asleep or away? Does he have a key, to enter the house uninvited? She and her mom need to safeguard this daughter from being a victim.

“As a family physician, I’ve encountered young women who were drugged and raped in the home and the parents who allowed the predator free access had no idea.

“If this young woman’s gut tells her that the guy is a creep, she must follow that instinct and protect herself from him immediately.

“Tell her friends and relatives.

“Google the guy to ensure he has no criminal record or avatars on social media.

“Plan a getaway and all the details — women’s emergency shelters can help.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: To live together to “see what happens,” isn’t as illuminating as mutually discovering how great it can be.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.