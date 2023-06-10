I was curious about whether he had a family, as it seemed like a strange place for a bachelor to live. I wasn’t confident enough to ask that question and I was pretty quiet during the car ride.

“I felt a bit out of place”

The club was breathtaking, with rolling green hills against the setting sun. Charles had a charming way of making me feel attended to. He asked about my life, friends, roommate and even my way of dressing. I don’t think I’ve ever been on a date where my date was so focused on me.

Despite all that, I felt a bit out of place. No one there really felt like a peer except for some of the staff. Almost all of the other diners were much older than me, and I felt like the odd one out. There were also moments when the generational differences between me and Charles became apparent, especially around politics.

I liked that Charles didn’t have an opinion about every single thing. I don’t mean to say he wasn’t opinionated — he was — but he was not afraid to say “I don’t know much about that. Tell me more.” His humility and curiosity fascinated me.

“Our peaceful moment was interrupted”

After dinner, Charles invited me back to his place for a nightcap. He poured us both a glass of wine. I felt like I was having an exciting, intimate conversation with a close friend. However, our peaceful moment was interrupted when his daughter walked in, catching both of us off-guard. I had no inkling that Charles even had kids.

I felt unsettled. As Charles introduced us, I could sense his own flustered state, trying to explain the situation to both his daughter and me. She was in university and was just stopping by to pick up some things.

“I just wish the details had come up earlier”

After his daughter left, we talked a little bit longer but when I finished my drink, I checked the TTC schedule and got ready to leave.

Later, over text, Charles opened up to me. He had been divorced for about a year. I could sense the love he had for his family, but I just wish the details had come up earlier. I’ve been on dates with people who had kids and that fact was always communicated to me early on. Most people put it in their profile. I didn’t understand how he could obscure such a big part of his life.

We continued to text a bit but things fizzled out. I took something with me from the date, though: Charles treated me really well. His kindness and attentiveness felt really special, and actually informed how I expected people to treat me from then on.

Brooke rates her date (out of 10): 7