In a move that will put the squeeze on households already struggling to pay their bills, the Bank of Canada last week hiked its key lending rate by a quarter point, to 4.75 per cent in its ongoing bid to tame inflation.

With some 71 per cent of Canadians reporting that housing costs are one of the biggest sources of financial anxiety according to a BMO survey, what are your options if your mortgage debt is piling up?

The first step, says James Laird, president of CanWise Financial and co-founder of Ratehub.ca, is to speak to your lender. And one option would be to extend the amortization — or length — of your mortgage depending on where it currently sits.

Christopher Molder, principal broker at Tridac Mortgages, said you would expect that as mortgage payments become unbearable, many people would be forced to sell.

But that isn’t happening, he said, because lenders have already accommodated borrowers throughout the pandemic — mainly by extending their amortizations “over a much longer time than what would’ve ever been allowable even 12 months ago.”

While stretching the time needed to pay off your mortgage is one way around mounting housing costs, Molder said it should only be a temporary solution, adding that lenders aren’t obligated to offer this and that you may get dinged with a penalty or a premium.

“If you amortize the mortgage beyond 25 years to 30 years, a lot of lenders will generally charge a premium to the interest rate to accommodate for the longer time horizon,” said Molder, adding that this premium can range from 10 to 20 basis points — or between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent — which can add up to thousands over the course of your lending period.

Iftikhar Mahmood, a certified financial planner with Create Wealth Planning, agreed that extending your amortization isn’t a long-term solution.

“That’s just kicking the can further down the road, right?” Instead, he recommends Canadians cut back on discretionary spending, such as subscriptions or dining out.

With the Bank of Canada expecting the economy to bounce back in 2025, Mahmood thinks cutting back on expenses now — even if it’s just $200 a month — will benefit borrowers in the long run.