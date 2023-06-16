“We found our way to one another and snapped into place”

We went to a restaurant where the food was subpar and overpriced and the service was lacklustre. Even though dinner itself was dismal, we had a great conversation. We had shared many of our dreams, desires, goals and secrets during the two months before we met, but like two puzzle pieces that had been misplaced, we found our way to one another and snapped into place. Doug animatedly shared personal pictures and anecdotes with me. I was honoured I had gained his trust.

I didn’t want the night to end, so I suggested a movie. We headed to the closest theatre. Waiting for the movie and sharing a drink, things felt pretty intense. We were both attracted to each other, but this was the first time we’d shared the same air, so I was looking forward to a dimly lit movie theatre as if I was a teenager!

“My fantasies disintegrated under the sounds of his gentle snores”

During the previews, Doug made himself comfortable by dropping his arm across my shoulders. If we’d been at the VIP Cineplex, I might have been in his lap!

Not even 10 minutes into the movie, I snuck a peek at his face and noticed that this man was fast asleep! My fantasies disintegrated under the sounds of his gentle snores. At first I was shocked. How dare he! Didn’t he know how much I’d been looking forward to this night? Then I thought, aww — he trusts me enough to fall asleep in my presence. I also thought his lips looked very soft.

I gently poked him in the ribs. He opened his bottomless brown eyes and apologized, and I leaned over, with my forthright self, and planted a kiss on him that had him awake for the rest of the movie — almost. He did start to doze again near the end, and this time I simply made him comfortable on my shoulder. The date ended with another nudge of my elbow. Unbeknownst to me at the time, Doug had worked a double shift, gone home, showered and changed for our date because he didn’t want to reschedule.

I considered not going out with Doug again, but he made that impossible by marrying me.

We’ve never gone to the movies together again in the three years we’ve been together.

Becca rates her date (out of 10): 10