The daters: Becca and Doug
Becca says: “I had been single for more than 20 years when I met Doug. As a single parent I raised my children, maintained our home, stayed gainfully employed, volunteered and then made the decision to go back to college and on to university. My dating life was non-existent. There were brief moments where I’d dream of what it would be like to have a partner in crime, passion and everything in-between, but my mother-student-employee-volunteer duties took precedence.”
How we met: Online
Where we went: Dinner and a movie
A close friend bought me a trial to a dating site. She said my children were grown up and self-sufficient and that I needed to get out there again. My firm belief was that the first man I chose to date would become my husband. I refused to give away the milk for free. I didn’t want to give anyone false hopes or let anyone think that hitting up my profile would lead to a lifetime supply of milk, so I was straightforward with my intentions.
Doug messaged me. I found him rather impertinent and quite guarded, but persistent. I was of the mindset, at least while dating, that if you want to know about someone, ask them questions and be willing to answer the same questions about yourself. It’s possible I came across too strong. Doug was quiet where I was talkative; he gave measured answers whereas I don’t always have a filter. His way of communicating heightened my curiosity. I thought, could this be the one?
We spoke for almost two months prior to actually meeting face to face. First it was just text messages and daily “good morning” voice notes that I looked forward to — and saved — graduating to phone calls and FaceTime. He was mellow and easygoing to my confident and outspoken.
I refused to officially ask him out on our first date, and he finally suggested we meet in person. I told him that it took him long enough, and that I thought he was never going to ask. His response was that I was so forthright he assumed I was going to ask and when I didn’t, he’d assumed I didn’t want to go out. Men!
When we met in person, I found Doug to be amazing. I honestly would’ve served him a glass of milk in a gold goblet! We instantly clicked.
We went to a restaurant where the food was subpar and overpriced and the service was lacklustre. Even though dinner itself was dismal, we had a great conversation. We had shared many of our dreams, desires, goals and secrets during the two months before we met, but like two puzzle pieces that had been misplaced, we found our way to one another and snapped into place. Doug animatedly shared personal pictures and anecdotes with me. I was honoured I had gained his trust.
I didn’t want the night to end, so I suggested a movie. We headed to the closest theatre. Waiting for the movie and sharing a drink, things felt pretty intense. We were both attracted to each other, but this was the first time we’d shared the same air, so I was looking forward to a dimly lit movie theatre as if I was a teenager!
During the previews, Doug made himself comfortable by dropping his arm across my shoulders. If we’d been at the VIP Cineplex, I might have been in his lap!
Not even 10 minutes into the movie, I snuck a peek at his face and noticed that this man was fast asleep! My fantasies disintegrated under the sounds of his gentle snores. At first I was shocked. How dare he! Didn’t he know how much I’d been looking forward to this night? Then I thought, aww — he trusts me enough to fall asleep in my presence. I also thought his lips looked very soft.
I gently poked him in the ribs. He opened his bottomless brown eyes and apologized, and I leaned over, with my forthright self, and planted a kiss on him that had him awake for the rest of the movie — almost. He did start to doze again near the end, and this time I simply made him comfortable on my shoulder. The date ended with another nudge of my elbow. Unbeknownst to me at the time, Doug had worked a double shift, gone home, showered and changed for our date because he didn’t want to reschedule.
I considered not going out with Doug again, but he made that impossible by marrying me.
We’ve never gone to the movies together again in the three years we’ve been together.
Becca rates her date (out of 10): 10
