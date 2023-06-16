Tell him this: His future is his to make, regarding his appearance, his well-being and his longevity.

Q How can I accept that my father favours my sister? He even gave her money to help buy a house on his street so her three children could visit him and my mother often.

I don’t have children because, at 17, I got a job in a store, and over the years became a manager working long hours, including trips to showrooms in other cities.

I enjoy my sister’s kids on family occasions but save my free time for rest, closest friends and my best guy.

It’s too late now to change any of this. But I’m feeling hurt, angry and discarded by my immediate family.

A You’re focusing on the house purchase, but not on seeking a connection with your parents, which has been a hurtful loss.

Have you asked your father why he’s only giving a gift that benefits one of his daughters only?

Since he could afford to be so generous, ask him why he didn’t help make your family life easier, perhaps with an occasional family getaway. You deserve an answer.

FEEDBACK: Regarding the “Horny Husband” (May 25):

“Kids are not stupid, especially those in their teens. Offer those who are in high school a ‘paid’ night out, possibly with friends. The cost of movie, snacks, and a late-night treat would be worth the cost.

“As a husband, start pulling your weight when it comes to sex. This will show that you’re reaching out and will likely “turn your wife on.”

Reader’s Commentary: Regarding the mother whose child literally “freaked out” on seeing her young friend’s nose bleed (May 22):

“This kind of phobia the child appears to have, may prove to be a future barrier to the friendships and experiences for her daughter. Perhaps the mother would consider seeking some counselling regarding this incident that occurred while both children were present, whether for the child or herself.

“The mother might also want to have a discussion about some coping strategies with her child, in case anything like this were to actually happen at school.

“As a retired teacher with years of experience myself, including many years of working with eight- and nine-year-old children, I know absolutely that, if a teacher is busy dealing with a child who’s bleeding or nauseous, the situation can sometimes actually become a dire event.”

Ellie’s tip of the day: It’s up to the adult offspring of their parents, especially those already in mid-life, to make healthy decisions about maintaining their well-being, and seek medical advice when needed to benefit their future.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.