Am I rude and ungrateful for feeling like it was a bad thought to begin with, to gift anything fake? Please help!

Hate fakes

A There’s something more significant happening here than a purse purchase. While you “jokingly” said you wanted “a really expensive designer bag” for your birthday, you weren’t being fully open with your husband on more significant matters as a couple: limited finances, and the new baby.

Your persistent argument over “knock-offs,” (currently the rage among many relishing the lower price), is actually reflecting your mood.

I empathize with you, as your response to your husband’s efforts isn’t inconsistent with common postpartum “baby blues” which usually only last a couple of weeks, according to the Mayo Clinic.

But if you’re currently feeling in a negative mood in general, it’s an important signal to see your doctor to prevent a longer-lasting depression.

Q My somewhat new lady friend and I are 70s and fit. We have a vigorous all-natural sex life. She’s more than content with things but I have a concern for her (I’m noticing pink stains).

Should we reduce the number of orgasms and dial down the touchy stuff?

Happy seniors

A If your sex life is equally and mutually great for you both, that’s terrific … unless it’s sometimes too vigorous for your partner. While seniors can be happily satisfied sexually, the tissues in certain delicate areas may tear a little.

Anyone regularly bleeding from having sex needs to see their family physician.

Readers Commentary: Regarding Missing our Grandkids (April 3) & Suffering as Well (May 23):

“Both seem completely baffled as to why they’ve been denied access to their grandchildren and expressed the loss as an inalienable right.

“As a parent who’s denied my children access to my mother since they were toddlers, I find it unbelievable that these grandparents don’t know the reason, which may be at the root of why the parents acted as they did.

“In my situation, my mother put me in criminal harm which resulted in charges laid and jail time of the accused when I was much older. My mother denied her involvement and that the harm occurred.

“As a parent who chose to protect and love my children, putting them at risk was never an option. I think in most cases denying access to a grandchild is not a petty act but the only acceptable choice.”

Not everyone deserves a second chance

Ellie’s tip of the day: When a husband’s diligently-sought birthday gift only annoys you, postpartum “baby blues” may be involved.

Ellie Tesher and Lisi Tesher are advice columnists for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca or lisi@thestar.ca.