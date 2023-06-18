Money is one of the biggest sources of anxiety for Canadians.

Indeed, 48 per cent of us have lost sleep over finances, and 36 per cent have experienced mental health challenges over it, according to FP Canada’s 2023 Financial Stress Index. And Statistics Canada says around one in four people are unable to cover an unexpected expense of $500.

Today, however, there are options beyond the traditional to help in dealing with those sudden expenses, including going online using a fairly new source of credit — peer-to-peer (P2P) lenders.

These platforms connect borrowers with investors — often other individuals — who will either partially or fully fund a loan.

“It’s kind of like a dating app for debt,” says Cindy Marques, a certified financial planner and director at Open Access Limited, referring to how P2P platforms match investors with borrowers based on criteria such as the size of the loan and interest rate suited to the borrower’s credit history.

Peer-to-peer lenders fill the gap between the interest rates traditionally offered in the form of high-interest credit cards and payday loans and lower-interest rate loans through a financial product like a secured line of credit or a home equity line of credit (HELOC).

Although P2P lending isn’t as established here as it is in the U.S., it is regulated by Canadian Securities Administrators. According to online financial advice website AdvisorSavvy, Lending Loop and goPeer are currently the only P2P platforms that are allowed to operate legally in Canada.

While Lending Loop offers loans to small businesses, goPeer serves individuals looking for an unsecured loan between $1,000 and $35,000 with terms ranging between one to five years. Marc-Antoine Caya, CEO of goPeer, says around 60 per cent of borrowers come to the platform for help with debt and credit consolidation.

Marques adds that as long as you have a good credit score, you’ll likely be greenlit for a loan more faster and with less paperwork than a traditional bank demands.

For instance, goPeer requires borrowers to have a minimum credit score of 600. The streamlined application, which Caya says takes a few minutes, makes loans from P2P platforms ideal for covering immediate needs such as medical expenses, home repairs, or other one-off big-ticket purchases.