Waterdown Lions thank anonymous donor

The Waterdown Lions would like to thank the anonymous donor of the poinsettia that was placed with the wreath at the stone cairn at Memorial Hall, in honour of our soldiers. We thank you for enhancing this memorial.
Neil Stephenson, Waterdown Lions Club
