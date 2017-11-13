Waterdown did us proud on Remembrance Day

My husband and I went to the Remembrance Day Memorial Service at Waterdown Legion Branch 551. We are new to the area and we want to commend everyone involved.

My father, who was in the army, fought from 1942 throughout Northwest Europe, France and Germany, and finally came home at the end of 1946 after the occupation of Holland. He met and married my mum, a Canadian Nursing Sister, stationed at Canadian Hospital 23 in England, in 1944. (He had been wounded, but sent back to the front after).

My mum had two brothers in the air force and one brother in the merchant marines and they all served overseas too, and came home. My husband's father served in Italy with the army.

This town showed such class and honour to the men and women who died and fought/are still fighting to make sure we have the greatest country in the world. We should all take a little time to reflect on what we have and how much sacrifice people before us and still today, have made and are still making.