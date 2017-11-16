Students boost Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank

Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the amazing students that have demonstrated initiative, caring and compassion through the Halloween season. Waterdown District High School held a Halloween For Hunger food drive and collected 4,267 pounds of food from the local community. The students sent out 2,000 bags with instructions to area households, then collected them with the school team bus on Oct. 31. Well done!

Together with our partners who procured staff and a vehicle, we were able to take in this large donation.

Allan A. Greenleaf Elementary also held a Halloween Food Drive and they collected 663 pounds of food. The students helped our volunteer load his vehicle several times to transport the food back to the food bank. It is thanks to the generous community for the successful collection both schools experienced. Many in need will benefit with extra food for the table. We in turn will be able to share and serve the broader community. Thank you Waterdown!

Cindy Allen, Food With Grace Waterdown Food Bank