QUEEN'S PARK: Building better communities in Ontario

This incredibly important legislation would, if passed, replace the OMB with a new tribunal – The Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, or LPAT.

The proposed legislation would give more weight to local and provincial decisions. And it would also ensure people have access to faster, fairer and more affordable hearings that are less adversarial.

It would eliminate appeals of provincially approved municipal official plans and major updates, and allow appeals of most major matters based only on whether decisions were aligned with provincial and municipal policies.

The bill, if passed, would require mandatory case conferences for most Planning Act matters, before cases could proceed to a hearing. This will help narrow the scope of issues in dispute.

The proposed legislation would also establish the Local Planning Appeals support centre to provide free legal and planning resources to local residents and community groups, to ensure they have the tools they need to participate effectively in appeal hearings.

The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal would continue to hold municipalities and decision makers accountable, if planning decisions don’t conform or aren’t consistent with provincial or municipal plans and policies.

Without these reforms we’d continue to see appeals that negate municipal planning work, hamper our ability to protect agricultural lands and natural areas, and that overturn community-based plans.

Frankly, the status quo is not an option.

Jane Jacobs, known for her passionate advocacy for livable communities, wrote: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.”

That’s exactly what our bold reform of the Ontario Municipal Board aims to achieve. We want to put power back into the hands of communities to decide how and where they grow.

