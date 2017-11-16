QUEEN'S PARK: Building better communities in Ontario

The Greater Golden Horseshoe is one of the most dynamic and fastest growing regions in North America. In many ways it is Ontario’s economic engine.
Our government has a vision to ensure this prosperity and growth will continue for generations to come.
And we believe the best path forward is sustainable, community driven growth.
Sustainable growth supports economic prosperity, protects the environment and helps communities achieve a high quality of life.
But currently, Ontario’s land use planning appeals process isn’t working as intended.
The detailed work of local land use planning is too frequently appealed at the Ontario Municipal Board, resulting in costly hearings that delay needed projects.
That’s why in May our government introduced legislation to overhaul the province’s land use planning system, and give communities a stronger voice.
As the former Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, I had the opportunity to kick start the process to review the scope and effectiveness of the OMB.
That included public consultations across Ontario, including a town hall in Hamilton.
The feedback received helped us shape Bill 139, the Building Better Communities and Conserving Watersheds Act.
This incredibly important legislation would, if passed, replace the OMB with a new tribunal – The Local Planning Appeals Tribunal, or LPAT.
The proposed legislation would give more weight to local and provincial decisions. And it would also ensure people have access to faster, fairer and more affordable hearings that are less adversarial.
It would eliminate appeals of provincially approved municipal official plans and major updates, and allow appeals of most major matters based only on whether decisions were aligned with provincial and municipal policies.
The bill, if passed, would require mandatory case conferences for most Planning Act matters, before cases could proceed to a hearing. This will help narrow the scope of issues in dispute.
The proposed legislation would also establish the Local Planning Appeals support centre to provide free legal and planning resources to local residents and community groups, to ensure they have the tools they need to participate effectively in appeal hearings.
The Local Planning Appeal Tribunal would continue to hold municipalities and decision makers accountable, if planning decisions don’t conform or aren’t consistent with provincial or municipal plans and policies.
Without these reforms we’d continue to see appeals that negate municipal planning work, hamper our ability to protect agricultural lands and natural areas, and that overturn community-based plans.
Frankly, the status quo is not an option.
Jane Jacobs, known for her passionate advocacy for livable communities, wrote: “Cities have the capability of providing something for everybody, only because, and only when, they are created by everybody.”
That’s exactly what our bold reform of the Ontario Municipal Board aims to achieve. We want to put power back into the hands of communities to decide how and where they grow.
