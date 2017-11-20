It's Santa Claus Parade week in Flamborough

It’s parade week — a very busy, exciting time. The hard-working parade committee (of volunteers, might I add) is making sure that all of the last-minute details are set.

And of course, what would the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade be like if we didn’t have those pesky road closures to contend with?

We understand that this night is challenging for the whole town, yet more so for folks who either don’t attend the parade or live directly on the route. We appreciate your patience and understanding, and know that most of us make this ‘travel’ sacrifice for the kids — it’s all about those smiling faces.

This year, we are faced with an even larger obstacle than usual: the unexpected closure of Parkside Drive between Braeheid Avenue and Hwy. 6.

Parade organizers have been in touch with the City of Hamilton and the HSR, and everyone is in the same boat as the folks who will be accessing town for the parade before and after the event. To say this is an inconvenience would be an understatement, but we have lots of notice and can plan ahead, so please do so.

If you live east of the route, park east, and the same for west of the route. Please don’t try to cross town if you can avoid it, as the side streets will be packed and Dundas Street can only hold so many cars.

How about walking to the parade if you can? Or maybe grabbing some friends and carpooling? Even better, stay for a bit after the parade and grab a beverage or a snack at one of our local restaurants or attend a gathering at a home close by and warm up there before heading home.

If we all work together, show some patience and goodwill toward others, we can get into the Christmas spirit and everyone can go home happy.

And please do me a (personal) favour: take a deep breath and subscribe to the 24-hour rule we hockey parents use before you decide to either post your frustration on Facebook or Twitter, or call your councillor's office.

On behalf of the parade, the city, and Coun. Judi Partridge's office, we offer drivers our sincere apology for any inconvenience you may encounter on Nov. 25.