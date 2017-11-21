POLICE BEAT: West Flamborough resident tries to stop thieves

On Nov. 14 at 12:54 p.m., a 4th Concession West resident noticed a suspicious vehicle in his neighbour’s driveway. The suspect had parked a silver Jeep at the rear of the home and kicked in a garage door to gain entry. The neighbour pulled his vehicle across the driveway in an attempt to keep the suspect from fleeing but the Jeep drove over the lawn and escaped. The neighbour did not obtain a licence plate number. The suspect, who had taken several pieces of jewelry, was last seen westbound on 4th Concession West. On Nov. 17, some of the stolen property was found dumped on Powerline Road in Brantford. The investigation has been forwarded to the Hamilton Police Service's Detective Branch.

Sometime during the day on Nov. 14, suspects entered a home on Woodhill Road via an unlocked basement door and rummaged through the home. Some jewelry was taken. The scenes of crimes officer attended to collect evidence.

During the day on Nov. 14, the rear door of a home on 5th Concession West was forced open. Once inside, the suspects targeted electronics and jewelry. The scenes of crimes officer attended and the investigation has been forwarded to the Detective Branch.

Officers were conducting speed enforcement on Highway 6 on Nov. 14 at 9:05 p.m., when they observed a vehicle travelling at 106 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone. When they stopped the vehicle, officers noted an odour of alcohol on the driver's breath. The driver admitted to having “two beers.” A roadside test was completed and as a result the driver’s licence was seized, the driver was issued a three-day suspension and a ticket for speeding.

Sometime overnight into Nov. 15, suspects entered a garage via an unlocked window on Old Brock Road. Hockey bags were emptied out and filled with items such as tools and electronics. The scenes of crimes officer attended to process the scene.

Overnight into Nov. 17, suspects damaged a vehicle while it was parked at a Highway 8 resident. The culprits sprayed orange spray paint on a 2010 Dodge pickup truck. The owner, who has only been living at the home for the past two years, has no idea who might have done this.

On Nov. 17 at 10:43 p.m., police were called to a business on Highway 5 to deal with two patrons that staff were trying to remove from the premises. The intoxicated patrons were fighting with each other and both were attempting to regain assess to the establishment. The patrons would not take direction for police and were arrested. A struggle ensued and officers needed to use the Taser to gain compliance. Both patrons were check by EMS, issued offence notices and trespassed from the business.

Overnight into Nov. 18, suspects broke into a Ford pickup truck while it was parked on the street on Thornlodge Drive. The rear passenger window was smashed and a knapsack was taken from the vehicle. Measuring tools and personal items were taken.