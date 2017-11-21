PARLIAMENT HILL: Flamborough's nation builders

Each November we make specific time to remind ourselves that we live in the greatest country on earth because of the sacrifices made by veterans of the World Wars, the Korean War, Afghanistan and many other missions. Too many paid the ultimate price for our freedom. Too many others returned home injured and their families carried the burden, too.

At Remembrance Day ceremonies in Lynden, Waterdown and Dundas, people from across Flamborough remembered.

I’d like to believe that the Sesquicentennial of Canada made this year’s remembrance more poignant. The very freedoms, human rights, democracy, peace and security we have in Canada we owe to our veterans and those who are in the service today.

It would be too easy to use this space this month to criticize the Trudeau Liberals, now at the midpoint in their mandate, for the many issues that are catching up with them. In the House of Commons, there is a daily barrage of issues that are highlighted. The Fraser Institute study that found 81 per cent of middle class families are paying more tax under the Trudeau Liberals underscores the point.

Instead, let’s focus on what brings us together.

On the first week of November, we celebrated 150 years of the Canadian Parliament. Listening to the speeches of the leaders and colleagues, it rang true that Canadians, a self-deprecating people by nature, had toiled to build the best country in the world. Our most genuine way to honour our veterans is to continue to safeguard it.

Which is why locally it was truly a privilege to preside over four Flamborough-Glanbrook Canada 150 Nation Builder Award ceremonies — one in Copetown, two in Mount Hope and another in Binbrook. The amazing work done by the volunteers recognized as community and nation builders in these ceremonies was heartwarming. From those that run the minor hockey association and Lions Clubs to volunteers in international development and the local food bank, there is an amazing depth of talent and generosity in our local communities. We are so fortunate.

This is why Canada is 150 years strong. This is also why Flamborough is so strong too. It’s about community and selfless service to others.

On a separate note, Almut and I are very much looking forward to the Flamborough Santa Claus Parade in Waterdown on Saturday! We have a great float planned and know that the parade route will be lined with more children and families than ever.

