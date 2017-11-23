LETTER: Free transit is an underhanded attack on taxpayers

Even decades ago when a city councillor said, “This is a good thing to do,” we knew it was time to hold onto our wallets because they were coming for what’s inside it.
Coun. Sam Merulla wants free transit for everyone. But what’s free when taxpayers are flipping the cost into their already enormous tax bill?
The only free things are inhaling and exhaling. For everything else, someone pays. Remember that this taxpayer and this city already have Ontario’s highest tax mill rate.
Let’s reflect on past so-called “good things” to do. We built a cheap arena without box seats for an NHL team. Project NHL team died. What about the lack of foresight with the Red Hill Valley Parkway and both ends of the Linc, which were outdated before they opened. Seriously, what city project has been completed with foresight, on budget and time?
The idea of free transit is an underhanded attack on taxpayers. We already subsidize half of the failing HSR, a system city officials pushed for more usage but knew lacked enough buses and staff.
Many buses are late, overcrowded or don’t come at all. More riders equal more buses and drivers. City officials can’t manage this system, so they want to push for an untethered HSR budget and let the taxpayer pay for the lack of management skills.
The final piece of the council’s puzzle will be to add on free fares for the future light rail transit that they’ll also neatly hide in our tax bill.
Lonnie Nelligan,
Ancaster
Even decades ago when a city councillor said, “This is a good thing to do,” we knew it was time to hold onto our wallets because they were coming for what’s inside it.
Coun. Sam Merulla wants free transit for everyone. But what’s free when taxpayers are flipping the cost into their already enormous tax bill?
The only free things are inhaling and exhaling. For everything else, someone pays. Remember that this taxpayer and this city already have Ontario’s highest tax mill rate.
Let’s reflect on past so-called “good things” to do. We built a cheap arena without box seats for an NHL team. Project NHL team died. What about the lack of foresight with the Red Hill Valley Parkway and both ends of the Linc, which were outdated before they opened. Seriously, what city project has been completed with foresight, on budget and time?
The idea of free transit is an underhanded attack on taxpayers. We already subsidize half of the failing HSR, a system city officials pushed for more usage but knew lacked enough buses and staff.
Many buses are late, overcrowded or don’t come at all. More riders equal more buses and drivers. City officials can’t manage this system, so they want to push for an untethered HSR budget and let the taxpayer pay for the lack of management skills.
The final piece of the council’s puzzle will be to add on free fares for the future light rail transit that they’ll also neatly hide in our tax bill.
Lonnie Nelligan,
Ancaster
Even decades ago when a city councillor said, “This is a good thing to do,” we knew it was time to hold onto our wallets because they were coming for what’s inside it.
Coun. Sam Merulla wants free transit for everyone. But what’s free when taxpayers are flipping the cost into their already enormous tax bill?
The only free things are inhaling and exhaling. For everything else, someone pays. Remember that this taxpayer and this city already have Ontario’s highest tax mill rate.
Let’s reflect on past so-called “good things” to do. We built a cheap arena without box seats for an NHL team. Project NHL team died. What about the lack of foresight with the Red Hill Valley Parkway and both ends of the Linc, which were outdated before they opened. Seriously, what city project has been completed with foresight, on budget and time?
The idea of free transit is an underhanded attack on taxpayers. We already subsidize half of the failing HSR, a system city officials pushed for more usage but knew lacked enough buses and staff.
Many buses are late, overcrowded or don’t come at all. More riders equal more buses and drivers. City officials can’t manage this system, so they want to push for an untethered HSR budget and let the taxpayer pay for the lack of management skills.
The final piece of the council’s puzzle will be to add on free fares for the future light rail transit that they’ll also neatly hide in our tax bill.
Lonnie Nelligan,
Ancaster