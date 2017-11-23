LETTER: Free transit is an underhanded attack on taxpayers

Even decades ago when a city councillor said, “This is a good thing to do,” we knew it was time to hold onto our wallets because they were coming for what’s inside it.

Coun. Sam Merulla wants free transit for everyone. But what’s free when taxpayers are flipping the cost into their already enormous tax bill?

The only free things are inhaling and exhaling. For everything else, someone pays. Remember that this taxpayer and this city already have Ontario’s highest tax mill rate.

Let’s reflect on past so-called “good things” to do. We built a cheap arena without box seats for an NHL team. Project NHL team died. What about the lack of foresight with the Red Hill Valley Parkway and both ends of the Linc, which were outdated before they opened. Seriously, what city project has been completed with foresight, on budget and time?