Why is there no right turn lane at Avonsyde in Waterdown?

I am writing to raise the issue of the lack of a westbound right turn lane from Dundas Street onto northbound Avonsyde Road at the eastern end of the Waterdown bypass. Daily, during the evening rush hour, there is a steady flow of cars exiting Dundas Street at Evans Road to avoid the new Avonsyde section of the Waterdown bypass.

After the all the work that was done to implement traffic calming measures on Evans Road, it is very disappointing to see these measures undermined because people know it’s faster to use Evans Road instead of Avonsyde because there is no right-hand turn lane at the intersection.

The City of Hamilton has failed to respond to several requests for clarification regarding the issue.

Every other adjacent intersection on Dundas Street has a right-hand turn lane for westbound traffic.