POLICE BEAT: Hamilton officers, victim, parents work out restitution in vandalism incident

On Nov. 21 at 1:15 a.m., police pulled over a vehicle on Highway 6 that had a headlight out. The driver was unable to produce a driver’s licence but was identified with a health card. It was discovered that the driver was suspended. The driver was issued a summons for driving while disqualified and the vehicle was towed.

From Nov. 20-22, a business on Innovation Drive sold merchandise to a false buyer, possibly from the Toronto area. After the items had been picked up it was discovered that they had been purchased using a stolen credit card. The cardholder has been reimbursed and the investigation forwarded to the Major Fraud unit.

Overnight on Nov. 22, a green 2006 GMC pickup truck was stolen from the rear of a residence on Harvest Road in Greensville. The truck was left unlocked with a key inside. There are no suspects at this time.

On Nov. 23 at approximately 3:05 a.m., suspects smashed an office window at a business on Rock Chapel Road and gained entry. Some cash and electronics were taken. Police will be following up and reviewing surveillance footage.

On Nov. 24 at 6:52 p.m., the passenger in a running vehicle parked outside a business on Highway 5 stepped out briefly to check on the driver who was inside a business. During that brief window of time, the vehicle — which contained the family dog — was stolen. The vehicle was later involved in a theft of gas and was eventually recovered by the Halton Regional Police. Thankfully, the dog was still in the vehicle and safe. The suspect was later found by police and charged with various offences.

On Nov. 25 at 12:39 a.m., police were dispatched to a single motor vehicle collision on Middletown Road, where a vehicle had knocked down a hydro pole. Officers spoke to the driver, who was showing obvious signs of impairment. The driver was arrested and transported to the station to provide breath samples. The driver was charged with impaired driving and given a court date. The driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle towed.

On Nov. 26 at 10:15 p.m., police received a complaint of breaking glass heard at a home on Main Street in Waterdown. Police arrived and noticed a broken basement window. Three youths were seen fleeing from the rear porch of the residence. Two were compliant and one initially exhibited aggressive behaviour. All three were eventually arrested. Working with the owner and the parents of the youths, all agreed restitution was a good solution.

