FAITH MATTERS: The Shepherd

Psalm 23 is familiar to many people. What probably makes it so well-known is the way in which David compares God to a shepherd. “The Lord is my Shepherd, I shall not be in want.” God, our Shepherd, supplies many good things. Do we thank him when we relax in green pastures and enjoy quiet waters?

He even supplies good things when we endure hardship. We may go through deep ravines and valleys but never does the Shepherd leave us. He uses his rod and staff to comfort us.

The best part of Psalm 23 for me is verse five. It’s the climax. David says, “You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies. You anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows.” Let’s appreciate the picture that David creates for us here. Picture yourself in a deep, dark valley. To the right are huge rocks and boulders ready to fall on you. To the left are lions and bears ready to pounce on you. All is scary. It’s in the darkest spot that God finally says, “Hold it! Let’s stop here!” He pulls out a picnic table, unfolds a tablecloth, and lays out the silverware. He says, “Let’s have lunch.” There in the presence of mighty boulders, lions, bears, and fears, God anoints you with oil and shares a royal feast. Your cup is so full — it spills on the table.

This is grace. Our Shepherd not only walks with us in the good, he walks with us in the bad and promises to bless us there.

In John 10: 14 Jesus says, “I am the Good Shepherd.” Jesus makes his disciples lie down in green pastures. He rebukes the wind and the waves to provide quiet waters. Jesus gives his life for the sheep — to pay for sin, destroy sin and death. Jesus lives today. He rose to provide even greater joy and celebration — for every situation.

We need to remember this the next time we experience an unpleasant valley. Our Shepherd doesn’t promise just to walk with us. He promises to supply a deep sense of joy! This is ours by grace though faith in Jesus Christ. In him we experience divine love. Indeed. “Nothing is able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8: 39).



