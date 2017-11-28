Flamborough Santa Claus Parade a community success

The 2017 Flamborough Santa Claus Parade is in the books, and what a night it was. We all witnessed yet another Christmas miracle: just when Santa finished his visit to our little town, and his ride was tucked in for the night, the rain began!

What a great night to welcome Santa to town.

This year was another incredible success, with the streets lined 15 people deep in places, and many lawns on the parade route full as well. Our floats and bands were cheered and celebrated by thousands of spectators — many of whom, we have just heard, experienced the parade for the first time.

We were thrilled to have all of our Emergency Services start our parade, shaking hands and cheering the crowd. With special thanks to Safeway Towing and Jackie McGowan and Lisa Brent — we were off to a good start.

The floats were bigger and better than most of us can recall, with many first time entries, some amazing floats with moving parts (Terrain Group — wow), floats with wonderful Christmas spirit, and more and more entries full of kids and young adults. (How about that NO-Club — great role models for our youth!) We can’t say enough about the bands, as it was awfully cold on those little fingers — and they never stopped playing.

Santa told me just before he left to go back up north how much fun he and Mrs. Claus had this year, and that sure means something for our little town.

An event like this doesn’t just happen! There were countless hours put into planning by our service clubs and by other members of the hard working parade committee. On the day of the parade, we were joined by students from St. Mary Catholic Secondary School and Waterdown District High School to ensure all was set for the arrival of more than 56 floats, two teams of horses, and 15 bands!

The community was incredibly supportive once again this year. It is an event that we can proudly call our own — it is amazing because the whole community chips it to help make it happen. This is YOUR parade! Pop on over to Turtle Jack's patio and check out the parade banners, and see for yourself how wonderful everyone is when it comes to keeping the parade going year after year. Please remember to shop local this holiday season, and support the many businesses that contribute to the parade. And next time you see a Rotarian, a Lion, or an Optimist — shake their hand — we couldn’t do it without them!

From the entire parade committee to you and yours — Happy Holidays!



