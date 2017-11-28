YOUTH MATTERS: Try radical love this Christmas

A dark, starry night. A due date in history. And a rustic manger for the King of the universe.

How do we rediscover this fascinating origin of Christmas amid the frantic bustle — the dinner parties, the lights or the latest trending toy?

Some days more than 100 young people walk toward the youth centre to grab lunch and a game of ball hockey. I ask myself how the original message of hope translates from the manger to the modern day youth searching for significance through a cellphone?

And then I see it afresh, beyond the technology, the laughter and the busy activity ...

I see the cuts on Sarah’s arms, the pain in Ryan’s eyes. I hear Dylan’s bullying voice and watch Shauna’s antics flowing from a deep desire to be cool and loved. I know about Taylor suffering with bulimia and Jackson with suicidal thoughts. I watch Liam in the corner who won’t look up from his phone or take out his earbuds because he’s afraid. Too afraid to engage in real friendship because, in his mind, he needs to avoid pain and rejection at all cost. (All names are pseudonyms.)

The universal experience of humanity — fear of rejection and the age-old search for love, significance and purpose — it’s all there in full measure at the Waterdown Youth Centre, magnified through the awkward teen years.

Deep inside, a void waits to be filled. A purpose waits to be discovered. A heart yearns for light to pierce through the confusion and darkness. At the youth centre, we see the hope and potential in every young person. The One laid in that manger offers His gift of radical love, and confers the highest value on every young person regardless of the “coolness” factor.

Parents, before you know it, that troublesome, messy teenager will be a young adult and leave your home to strike out in the world. In the meantime, it’s easy to focus on all the frustrations, the bad attitude or the wreckage of family life. There is hope. This Christmas, find ways — apart from gifts under the tree — to offer your teenager unconditional love and hope for their future.

Acquaint your teen with the origins of Christmas. The message from the manger is still relevant across history, time and culture. It’s still bringing hope and radical love across age, gender and race. Still wrapping arms around youth.