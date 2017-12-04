POLICE BEAT: Thieves leave behind evidence at Waterdown business

Sometime between Nov. 29 at 11:50 p.m. and Nov. 30 at 12:25 a.m., someone smashed the windows of three vehicles that were parked in a lot on Highway 5 West. Loose change was taken from the vehicles. Police will be reviewing surveillance video.

On Dec. 1 at 3:46 a.m., an officer pulled over a driver travelling 103 kilometres per hour in an 80 km/h zone on Highway 5. It was discovered that the driver’s licence had been suspended. As a result, the licence was seized and the vehicle towed. The driver was also issued a ticket for speeding and a summons for driving while suspended.

On Dec. 1 at 7 a.m., a resident on Rockhaven Lane discovered that a pumpkin and three solar lights had been smashed on the driveway. The mischief occurred sometime overnight. There are no suspects at this time.

Sometime between Dec. 1 at 10:30 p.m. and Dec. 2 at 8 a.m., suspects cut a hole in a chain-link fence at the rear of a business on Highway 5 East and stole property totalling more than $6,000. Evidence located at the scene was collected and sent to the forensic branch for possible DNA analysis. The investigation has been forwarded to the BEAR (break and enter, auto theft and robbery) unit.

On Dec. 2 at noon, police assisted with the removal of a vehicle stuck in the ditch on Middletown Road. The vehicle was in a precarious position, partially blocking a lane of traffic. The vehicle was towed out while officers assisted with traffic.

On Dec. 3, police were dispatched to a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle on Highway 52. The cyclist reported that while travelling south on Highway 52, a white SUV came into contact with him, clipping his left elbow. The cyclist sustained only a sore elbow and his bicycle was still operational. The white SUV fled the area and the cyclist was unable to obtain a licence plate. The investigation has been forwarded to the fail to remain unit.

On Dec. 3 at 8:30 a.m., police were called to a collision on Cooper Road. A driver was charged with careless driving. It was discovered that the driver was also suspended and was issued a summons for driving while under suspension.

