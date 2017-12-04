FAITH MATTERS: The blazing Life-Light

I love the sights, the sounds and the scents of Christmas. It’s great.

Our house is decked out with glittering ornaments. There are crèches on the window sills. Evergreens and red bows add to the rich colour of the season. The candles and the scented pine cones release a fragrant smell. The tree has so many memories hanging on it from years gone by.

There is something Christmas to look at in virtually every room of the house. It’s beautiful. Making it so much more special is the time spent with family. It’s rich.

I find it so easy with all these delights of Christmas to miss what they point to. Christmas can become a form of escape from the ugly and brutal realities of the world we live in. We can “Christmatize” our lives and our families, so the latest “breaking news” doesn’t break into our lives. After all, we need a break from climate change and world hunger; from the desperate and distressing stories online, in print and on the airwaves.

However, our celebrations are good only when they help us to remember how God gives us at Christmas the only bright hope our troubled world has.

Yes, there is darkness all around us. Yes, there is every reason to be concerned. Yes, there are real problems that plague our world. We celebrate Christmas because of these challenges, not despite them.

Christmas is not meant to be a distraction. Christmas is meant to give us clarity about what God is doing in our world.

At Christmas, we remember there is a light shining in the darkness. It’s a light no darkness, no threat of war, no terrorism, no sickness, no sexual misconduct, no mass shooting, no broken relationship, no failure or loss can prevent from shining. We read in the Bible, “The Life-Light blazed out of the darkness; the darkness couldn’t put it out.”

We light our Christmas lights, decorate our homes and give our gifts, remembering above all that Jesus Christ is the Life-Light everyone, everywhere so badly needs.

The Light of the World shines so you no longer need to live in fear of the darkness, under its threat and power. Put your life trust, your heart and mind confidence in Jesus. Follow Jesus and you will have plenty of light to show you the direction to go in; the way to live in hope, to have peace of heart and be filled with joy.

